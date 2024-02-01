Join AWS Bharat Innovators Series’ webinar to explore AI's impact on education

As the world embraces the digital age, educators, institutions, and policymakers are tasked with reimagining traditional paradigms and embracing innovative approaches to learning. Taking the lead in this transformation is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) that is shaping the future of education.

The upcoming webinar titled ‘Future-ready education: Unmasking the dynamics of AI and skills mastery’ promises to unravel the intricacies of this dynamic landscape. As the inaugural episode of the second season of the AWS Bharat Innovators Series, hosted by AWS, AMD, and YourStory, this engaging session is scheduled for February 23, 2023, at 3PM IST.

With the education sector undergoing a paradigm shift, the role of AI in shaping learning experiences has never been more pertinent. From personalised learning pathways to predictive analytics, AI holds the potential to revolutionise how knowledge is acquired, disseminated, and applied. Furthermore, as the nature of work evolves in the face of automation and digitisation, there is an urgent need to equip learners with the skills required to thrive in the 21st-century workforce.

The webinar will feature a distinguished panel of speakers, each bringing a wealth of experience and insights to the discussion. Giridhar L V, Co-founder and CEO of Nuvepro Technologies, will share his expertise on leveraging AI to enhance learning outcomes and foster innovation in education. Hemant Sahal, Founder and CEO of Digii, will explore the intersection of communication, engagement, and skills mastery in the digital age.

The panel will be moderated by Sunil PP, South Asia Lead for Education, Space, NPOs, Channels and Alliances at Amazon Web Services (AWS). With his extensive background in driving educational initiatives, Sunil will guide the conversation towards actionable insights and best practices for building future-ready learning environments.

As part of the AWS Bharat Innovators Series, this webinar underscores the commitment to fostering innovation and driving positive change in the education ecosystem. By bringing together thought leaders, innovators, and stakeholders, the series aims to catalyse discussions, inspire collaborations, and empower educators to embrace the opportunities presented by AI and emerging technologies.

The Bharat Innovator Series aims to create a dialogue between founders, innovators, policymakers, and thought leaders on a common platform to discuss technology opportunities, identify challenges, and find synergies for the future. The series features webinars, podcasts, and events that highlight the work of Indian innovators across various fields.

Registration for the webinar is now open, offering participants a unique opportunity to engage with industry experts, network with peers, and gain valuable insights into the future of education.

