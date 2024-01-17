Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

Karnataka govt signs MoUs worth Rs 22,000 Cr with 7 companies at Davos

The Lulu Group is set to venture into food processing in Vijayapura district, with plans to invest Rs 300 crore in a plant dedicated to exports, the statement said.

Press Trust of India8471 Stories
Karnataka govt signs MoUs worth Rs 22,000 Cr with 7 companies at Davos

Wednesday January 17, 2024,

1 min Read

The Karnataka government said on Wednesday it has signed MoUs with investment proposals to the tune of Rs 22,000 crore with seven companies at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.

As part of the MoUs signed on Tuesday, Web Werks proposed to set up a Rs 20,000 crore data centre park in the state, while four other companies plan to invest a total of Rs 2,000 crore, according to a statement issued by the Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M B Patil.

A delegation from the state, headed by Patil, engaged in a series of deliberations with industry leaders during the WEF Meet 2024 in Switzerland, it said.

Also Read
Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka best states in providing strong ecosystem for startups: DPIIT ranking

The Lulu Group is set to venture into food processing in Vijayapura district, with plans to invest Rs 300 crore in a plant dedicated to exports, the statement said.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals intends to establish a global innovation centre in Bengaluru and is actively scouting for suitable campus locations, it stated.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

AI Model Emily Captivates 213K Fans and Earns $10K/Mo, Breaking the Internet!

3

AI Gen

The Wisdom of Not Knowing: Feynman's Approach to Life

4

Announcement

iStart Jodhpur Edition: A confluence to empower startups in Rajasthan

5

Interview

Celebrating the IP advantage with ideaForge