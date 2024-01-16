Meet The Pharma Queen with an Empire Worth Around Rs. 30,000 Cr

Leena Gandhi Tewari, a notable figure in the Indian pharmaceutical sector, helms USV Private Limited as its chairperson. Her story begins in Suburban Mumbai, where she was born on March 9, 1957. Tewari's educational journey led her from the University of Mumbai, where she completed her Bachelor of Commerce, to Boston University for her Master’s in Business Administration.

Stepping into a role carved out by her grandfather, Vithal Balkrishna Gandhi, who established USV in 1961, Tewari has guided the company to new heights. Initially, USV was an importer of medicines, but under Tewari's strategic vision, it ventured into manufacturing, including a notable partnership with Revlon. A key development in USV's growth was the acquisition of the German generics company Juta Pharma in 2018, reflecting Tewari's ambitions for the company's international expansion.

Tewari's net worth, estimated to be around $3.7 billion(around Rs. 30,000 crores) as of 2023, places her among India's wealthiest individuals. However, her financial success is matched by her philanthropic efforts. She holds a prominent position in philanthropy, having been ranked 3rd in the Women Philanthropists of 2019 by the Hurun Report India Philanthropy List. Her donation of ₹34 crore (approximately US$4 million) underscores her commitment to social welfare.

Her interests go beyond her corporate responsibilities. Tewari is an enthusiastic reader and writer, passionate about dance and nature. She is particularly fond of wildlife and forest explorations. Her writing includes a biography of her grandfather, ‘Beyond Pipes & Dreams – The Life of Vithal Balkrishna Gandhi’, which is a testament to her dedication to family heritage.

In her personal life, Tewari is married to Prashant Tewari, the Managing Director of USV, and they have two children. They share a love for wildlife and actively engage in adventurous vacations. Her humanitarian contributions include significant support to the Dr. Sushila Gandhi Centre for Underprivileged Women, showcasing her commitment to empowering young girls.

Leena Tewari's journey is a powerful illustration of blending professional success with a deep sense of social responsibility, making her a source of inspiration for many. Her life story highlights that true success encompasses not just financial accomplishments but also the positive impact one has on society