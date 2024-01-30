Meesho delists over 2 lakh poor quality products in last three months

Ecommerce firm Meesho removed more than 2 lakh products from its platform in the September-November quarter of 2023, owing to unsatisfactory quality.

The Bengaluru-based company used artificial intelligence (AI) to fortify quality checks and improve keyword databases and detection capabilities on the platform. Meesho will continue investing in the feature, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Quality is determined through several parameters including customer reviews, ratings, and feedback as well as any reported issues or returns related to the product's condition, functionality, or overall satisfaction, according to the company.

Meesho has seen a 35% increase in the ratings received for delivered products over the past year. Moreover, products consistently rated below 3 out of 5 are removed from the feed. In the past six months, there has been a 15% decrease in the visibility for lower-rated products, it added.

If a seller's product consistently garners poor ratings and reviews, they will be delisted from the platform, to help maintain the quality standards expected by our customers, Meesho noted in the statement.

In August 2023, Meesho unveiled its ‘Trust Assurance Report’ which elaborated on the various mechanisms and technology tools being used to identify, block, and remove counterfeits. The project spotted nearly 42 lakh counterfeit and infringing product listings and 10 lakh restricted products deactivated in just six months, according to the company.

“At Meesho, customer satisfaction is at the heart of everything we do. By continuously investing in technology and enhancing quality checks, we have taken a significant step towards elevating the overall quality and customer experience on our platform," said Megha Agarwal, CXO (Business) at Meesho.

"We are consistently strengthening our quality checks, enabling us to combat fraudulent practices and foster trust with our customers,” she added.