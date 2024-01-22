Menu
News

Udaan Group CFO Aditya Pande steps down

The development comes amid high-ranking executives leaving the B2B ecommerce company in the past few months.

Bhuvana Kamath
Udaan Group CFO Aditya Pande steps down

Monday January 22, 2024,

2 min Read

B2B marketplace ﻿Udaan﻿'s Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Aditya Pande has resigned from his position, the company said in a statement.

The development comes amid high-ranking executives leaving the B2B ecommerce company in the past few months.

Having served as the Group CFO for over three years, Pande was responsible for the company's financial strategy, strategic decision-making, the establishment of robust financial systems, and fundraising efforts, among various other key contributions. 

“We believe that empowering our internal leaders will not only strengthen our operational capabilities but also drive sustainable growth. I would like to thank Aditya for his contribution to the organisation and wish him the very best in his future endeavours,” said Vaibhav Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Udaan. 

The responsibilities of the CFO will now be shared between Kiran Thadimarri, Group Finance Controller, and Vishnu Menon, Head of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, it said.

They will focus on reinforcing financial and governance practices at the company to achieve operational profitability and prepare it for the public market within the next 12-18 months, the company’s statement noted. 

Also Read
Udaan rejigs verticals following CTO's exit

Last year, Chief Business Officer Vivek Gupta and Chief Technology Officer Gaurav Bhalotia also left the company. As part of its organisational restructuring, Udaan merged its essentials business (FMCG, staples, and pharma) with the discretionary business (general merchandise, lifestyle, and electronics).

Founded in 2016, Udaan enables trade for small businesses across categories like lifestyle, electronics, and FMCG. With over three million retailers and thousands of sellers, the platform enables supply chain and logistics operations for daily delivery across 1200+ cities and 12,500+ pin codes. 

In December last year, days after securing $340 million in Series E funding, the company had let go of 100-120 employees.

Edited by Suman Singh

