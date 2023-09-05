Udaan rejigs verticals following CTO's exit

B2B ecommerce platform ﻿Udaan﻿has restructured its business units (comprising the essentials and discretionary businesses) and technology function.

As part of the organisational restructuring, udaan will merge the essentials business (FMCG, staples, and pharma) and the discretionary business (general merchandise, lifestyle, and electronics).

Uday Bhaskar, the current head of the discretionary business, and former COO of retail chain D-Mart, will lead this consolidated unit.

Vivek Gupta, who was formerly in charge of the essentials business, will move away from his operational role and serve as an advisor to udaan's board.

Following the exit of its CTO, Gaurav Bhalotia, udaan will split its technology verticals into two separate departments: product and engineering.

“Vivek has been instrumental in helping us shape the business and organisational strategy for essentials business ... Gaurav has, over the last two years, steered the tech org evolution with rare calm and steadiness. On behalf of udaan, I would like to thank both Vivek and Gaurav for their invaluable contribution to the organisation,” said Vaibhav Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, udaan.

Siddharth Reddy will lead engineering, while Abhilash Pillai will lead product management for the customer platform of udaan. Reddy and Pillai will report directly to CEO Gupta and join the executive management team.

Product management for supply chain will be with Pradeep Yadav, and the accounting and controls domain will be with Sanjeev Mehta. Yadav and Mehta are already part of the executive management team.

The udaan executive management team now has 12 key members, including Vaibhav Gupta (Co-founder & CEO); Aditya Pande (Group CFO); Meenakshi Priyam (Group CHRO); and others overseeing aspects such as essentials and discretionary business, ecommerce, capital, and supply chain.

“Led by our executive leadership team, we have witnessed a steady and durable quarter-over-quarter progress in key performance indicators across all our business verticals. As we move forward in our journey, we are taking various steps to further optimise synergies across businesses,” said Gupta.