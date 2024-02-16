Menu
News

CCPA seeks public comments on draft guidelines to prevent misleading ads in coaching sector

CCPA has prepared draft guidelines after detailed deliberations with all stakeholders, including coaching institutes, law firms, government, and voluntary consumer organisations.

Press Trust of India384 Stories
CCPA seeks public comments on draft guidelines to prevent misleading ads in coaching sector

Friday February 16, 2024,

2 min Read

Consumer protection regulator CCPA has sought public comments by March 16 on draft guidelines for the prevention of misleading advertisements in the coaching sector.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has prepared draft guidelines after detailed deliberations with all stakeholders, including coaching institutes, law firms, government, and voluntary consumer organisations, an official statement said.

"Public comments/suggestions/feedback are solicited and may be provided to the Central Authority within 30 days (until 16th March 2024)," it added.

The draft defines "coaching" and lays out conditions that fall under misleading advertisements.

For instance, coaching institutes are not allowed to conceal information related to the name of the course (whether free or paid) and the duration of the course opted by successful candidates or any other important information that can influence consumers' decision to choose their services.

They should refrain from making false claims regarding success rates, number of selections, or rankings of students in any competitive exam without providing verifiable evidence.

Also Read
No intake of students below 16 years, no misleading promises: Guidelines for coaching centres

They should not falsely represent that students' success is solely attributable to the coaching, without acknowledging the individual efforts of the students.

Among other conditions, the CCPA said that the coaching centres should clearly state the extent of the coaching involvement in their success.

They should not create a false sense of urgency or fear of missing out that may heighten anxieties amongst students or parents. They should not engage in any other practices that may mislead consumers or subvert consumer autonomy and choice.

The CCPA said the objective of the guidelines is to protect consumers from misleading advertisements in the coaching sector and would apply to every person engaged in coaching.

Misleading advertisements by the coaching sector will be governed as per the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 and the proposed guidelines will bring clarity to the stakeholders and protect consumer interests.

Edited by Suman Singh

