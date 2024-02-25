‘Enjoy, respect, explore’—Messages of inspiration from the Echoes of Earth music festival

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 750 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

With a mix of bands, DJs, art installations, workshops, local cuisine, crafts market, and environmental messaging, the Echoes of Earth festival lives up to its image as ‘India’s greenest music festival.’ Its debut Goa edition wrapped up this month (see Part I of our photo essay here, and coverage of the Bengaluru 2023 edition).

Artistic themes showcased in this photo essay include a celebration of the rich biodiversity of Goa and the Western Ghats. Goa’s carnival was held the week after this music festival (see our coverage of the past three editions of the Serendipity Arts Festival as well).

Featured installations include Tailless Whip Scorpion (by Akshay Manjrekar) and Praying Mantis (by Yadhunandan). We also share insights from artists of the Batavia Collective (Indonesia) and Boombay Djembe Folas (Mumbai).

Other international artists who performed were Garden City Movement, Space Dimension Controller, Tentendo, and Balkan Bump. The India lineup included Leaxan Freitas, Dualist Inquiry, and Discokid.

One of the outstanding world music showcases was by Boombay Djembe Folas, a Mumbai-based group performing West African percussion along with drums and guitars.

“I studied percussion in Burkina Faso for three months. I have also jammed with Vieux Farka Touré, the renowned Malian singer and composer,” band leader Anand Bhagat tells YourStory.

The band is performing next at the Swadeshi Mela and Tyohaar music festivals. “NH7 is one of the best festivals we have played at,” Bhagat recalls.

In addition to Bhagat on djembe, balafon and vocals, the band includes Tejas Parekh on dununs and sangbang, Prathamesh Kandalkar on djembe, and Neil Gomes on the guitar, violin and vocals.

Interestingly, Tejas Parekh is also Digital Marketing Manager for Global Business at omni-channel jewellery brand CaratLane. “I used to listen to bands like Indian Ocean—now I play on stage with them,” he proudly says.

Festival goers were also treated to a spectacular showcase of future jazz, electronic soul, and liquid funk by the Batavia Collective trio from Indonesia. It was formed by Elfa Zulham on drums, Doni Joesran on keys, and Kenny Gabriel on synth bass.

“This is our first time playing in India,” Zulham says, beaming with satisfaction. Their India concert tour included a performance at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai (NMACC).

The band has toured extensively in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong as well. The next project they are working on is their debut album.

Indonesia has a thriving jazz music scene, with the outstanding annual Java Jazz Festival in Jakarta and a string of other regional events and performing venues. See our earlier photo essays on the Java Jazz Festival and Jogja Jazz Festival.

“We are a jam band,” Zulham explains. “In fact, for our first recording, the live version of the track was approved, not the studio version,” he jokes.

Zulham signs off with a parting message for the audience: “Enjoy, respect, and explore all kinds of music!”

Now what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and harness your creative side for a better world?

Kraken Stage - Boombay Djembe Folas

Batavia Collective

The Big Beak Stage - Tendendo

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at the festival.)