Creativity, design, experience–NMACC delights audiences with public art and exhibitions

This week, a three-month visual art exhibition titled Pop: Fame, Love and Power is wrapping up at Mumbai’s Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Curated by London-based Lawrence Van Hagen, it showcases the American ‘Pop Art’ movement that started in the late 1950s.

Robert Indiana – Love (Red Outside, Red Inside)

It features works by 12 iconic artists: Andy Warhol, Claes Oldenburg, Coosje Van Bruggen, Ed Ruscha, Elaine Sturtevant, Keith Haring, James Rosenquist, Jim Dine, Robert Rauschenberg, Robert Indiana, Roy Lichtenstein, and Tom Wesselmann. Each floor of NMACC’s Art Houses features one of the three themes of the exhibition.

“I’m especially excited to see it strike a chord with younger audiences and foster a culture of creativity with inspirations that go beyond time and space,” says Isha Ambani. She also appreciates the sense of fun in the exhibition.

The displayed works have been loaned from a range of museums, foundations and private lenders across the world, including the Ambani Collection and Piramal Museum of Art.

NMACC is located within the Jio World Centre, and features indoor and outdoor public artworks in addition to the gallery. There are also three performing arts spaces for music and theatre.

Another floor hosts ‘Silver Clouds’ by Andy Warhol, an interactive art installation with silver helium-filled pillows kept afloat by fans. Visitors can move around between the balloons and even nudge them around.

A separate section features the mesmerising exhibit, ‘Infinity Mirrored Room ― The Eternally Infinite Light of the Universe Illuminating the Quest for Truth’. Devised by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, it combines painting, LED sculpture and design for a spectacular immersive experience.

Claes Oldenburg and Cossje Van Bruggen – Dropped Bouquet

As the lights flicker on and off, they produce limitless optical illusions, with the visitor’s own images embedded in them. Visitors are allowed in for only a few minutes at a time.

The ground floor also hosts Kusama’s public art installation of 90 organically shaped stainless-steel clouds, aptly called ‘Clouds.’ Outdoor highlights include the ‘Fountain of Joy’ and Jitish Kallat’s installation with highway signs spiralling up towards the skies.

Other attractions are ‘Kamal Kunj,’ regarded as one of the largest Pichwai paintings in India, and the largest passenger elevator in the world. Together, the public art and the 'Pop' exhibition deliver an inspiring and memorable experience for visitors.

Ed Ruscha's palindromic artwork – Level as a Level

“An ode to our nation, the Cultural Centre aims to preserve and promote Indian arts. I hope our spaces nurture and inspire talent, bringing together communities from across India and the globe,” says Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, NMACC.

“I believe this exhibition will spark fascinating parallels between these ‘golden decades’ in the US, and the global transformation India is experiencing at this very moment,” explains curator Lawrence Van Hagen.

Now what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and harness your creative side for a better world?

Andy Warhol – 45 Gold Marilyns

Tom Wesselmann – Bedroom Painting, Gina’s Hand, Portrait of a Woman

Robert Rauschenberg – Periwinkle Shaft

Andy Warhol – Aretha Franklin, Sylvester Stallone, Gianni Versace, Girogio Armani

Kamal Kunj

Yayoi Kusama - Clouds

Infinity Mirrored Room (1)

Infinity Mirrored Room (2)

Artist - Jitish Kallat

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at NMACC.)

