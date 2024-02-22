Hanooman vs. ChatGPT: AI Tool backed by Mukesh Ambani & IIT

In a groundbreaking collaboration spearheaded by Seetha Mahalaxmi Healthcare (SML) in partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) and the BharatGPT ecosystem, Hanooman AI emerges as a pioneering series of Indic large language models (LLMs).

Developed with the backing of Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, BharatGPT Hanooman AI aims to revolutionise communication and drive progress across various sectors in India. This pioneering initiative is set to launch next month.

What is Hanooman AI?

Hanooman AI is like ChatGPT but tailored specifically for India. It represents a leap forward in AI technology. With its advanced capabilities in understanding and responding in 11 Indian languages, Hanooman AI is positioned to facilitate seamless communication and access to information for people across the country. It has been trained on 22 Indian languages, and aspires to extend the model's capabilities to all 22 languages.

It is designed to address the unique linguistic and cultural diversity of India while offering advanced speech-to-text capabilities. This transformative model promises to revolutionise communication and empower individuals and organisations across various sectors.

Hanooman AI in the Indian Sectors

The collaborative effort behind Hanooman AI underscores the importance of leveraging technology to address pressing challenges and drive positive change. With a focus on four key sectors:

Healthcare

Governance

Financial Services

Education

Competing with ChatGPT

While ChatGPT is a versatile AI model known for its broad language understanding and conversational abilities, Hanooman AI specialises in catering to the linguistic diversity and cultural nuances of India. With its focus on Indian languages and sectors, Hanooman AI aims to provide tailored solutions for communication and information access specific to the Indian context.

Hanooman AI continues to evolve and expand its capabilities and holds the promise of transforming communication and driving progress across multiple sectors in India. With the support of industry leaders like Mukesh Ambani and the collaborative efforts of institutions like SML and IIT Bombay, Hanooman AI is poised to make a lasting impact on the way information is accessed, shared, and utilised in the country.

As we await its launch, we look forward to witnessing the real-world applications of Hanooman AI across various sectors in India.