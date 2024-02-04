‘Happiness knows no price tag’—Artist tips on the journey and business of creativity

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 745 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery, world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

Artists from 22 states showcased a diverse range of art genres, styles, themes, and mediums at the 2024 edition of Chitra Santhe. Organised by Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath in Bengaluru, the annual festival is regarded as one of India’s largest street celebrations of art.

In our final photo essay on this artistic treat, we showcase more creative works along with exhibitor insights on creative journeys, festival interactions, and converting setbacks to success. See our coverage of the last nine editions of Chitra Santhe here.

Journey and meaning

“For me, my art is my emotions in a visual form. When I am painting, I am in my true form—a vivid canvas of my true self,” Benagluru-based artist Shaivya Rastogi tells YourStory.

She is also Founder of Aasmaani, a multidisciplinary creative studio. “I love experimenting with textures and colour combinations in my art. My recent work dives into the enchanting underwater realm, capturing the vibrant life of flora and fauna,” she describes.

A graduate of Banasthali Vidyapeeth, she had a flair for painting right from her childhood years. “I embarked on my professional artistic journey in 2019. Since then, it has been a good progress curve,” Rastogi proudly says.

Shaivya Rastogi

“In the beginning, the art of every artist is inspired by the events and scenes around them, reflecting their thoughts, ideas and feelings," Jugal Vaishnav explains.

Later, art becomes a journey within. "Art is a spiritual practice for me,” he adds.

He tries to project positive energy through his paintings to benefit people. “I have been successful to some extent in this effort. It is through God's grace that I have received it,” he adds.

“My art is a depiction of culture in its raw form. I have lived and learned that the essence of life is simplicity,” Akash Jain explains.

His artistic journey began during childhood. “I later attended the Lalit Kala Art Mela in 2019, and had my solo show in Pune that year,” he recalls.

His works have now found homes overseas as well with art collectors, buyers and art lovers. “This is the beginning, I still have to go so far on this path,” Jain says.

Akash Jain

Perseverance

The artistic journey is full of twists and turns, and calls for perseverance and resilience. “Ups and downs are part of life. At the low points, we feel as if the world is ending and that nothing is working. But as always, there is a new tomorrow,” Rastogi explains.

“Failure is important, it makes you learn and makes you advance to higher levels. Art is a very emotional form, with inspiring as well as disheartening moments,” she adds.

Sometimes, an artist’s idea does not resonate with the audience. “But over time, you accept the reality that this is bound to happen once in a while,” she says.

There is no sure success formula in art. “There is no standard operating procedure which guarantees that you will generate an impressive piece of art every time," Rastogi cautions.

“I look at my experience as a staircase or a journey across stepping stones, instead of seeing mistakes or failures," Vaishnav says.

This thinking helps to stay positive. "It also helps reach goals that are set,” he adds.

Tips

The three artists also share tips and advice for aspiring artists. “Practice, practice and practice! Only practising your art will make you mature,” Rastogi affirms.

Today, commercial value can be found in almost every art form. “I would suggest that aspiring artists not worry too much about sales, and practice art forms that truly resonate with them,” she advises.

“Artists should not compare their skills with those of other artists. I would suggest carving out your own path,” Jain advises.

Sushmita Bidri

“Don’t rush yourself. Art is nothing more than meditation. It has to come from inside,” he adds.

“Aspiring artists should set the highest goals. They should pursue them with authenticity, discipline, and restraint," Vaishnav urges.

"Art should be used for the welfare and progress of humanity. It should not be used for distortion,” he advises.

Festival experience

The three artists share the positive impacts that Chitra Santhe has delivered. “Chitra Sante has been a huge contributor in my life. As a young artist coming from a humble background, it has given me great exposure,” Jain enthuses.

He appreciates the way the audience has cherished his unique style. His artworks are priced from Rs 2,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh.

“I have been attending Chitra Santhe for the last 20 years,” Vaishnav proudly says. He has had a good experience at all editions. His paintings are priced up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

“Chitra Santhe is a great platform for artists at every level, I look forward to it each year,” Rastogi says. She enjoys interacting with visitors and answering their queries.

“Participation is enormous, you see people of all age groups and backgrounds coming over to enjoy this festival,” she enthuses. Her artworks are priced from Rs 5,000 to Rs 60,000.

Every year, she meets at least a handful of art lovers who bought her work the previous year.

“This recognition gives me a lot of satisfaction and joy, especially when they let me know how they loved having my art in their homes,” she adds.

“Happiness knows no price tag,” Rastogi signs off.

Hemkumar Topiwala

Achanak Arts

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at the festival.)

