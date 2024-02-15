Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

InCred Alternative Investments launches private equity fund targeting Rs 500 Cr AUM

The fund, led by Vivek Singla, plans to invest in companies at the Series B and C stages.

Pooja Malik624 Stories
InCred Alternative Investments launches private equity fund targeting Rs 500 Cr AUM

Thursday February 15, 2024,

2 min Read

InCred Alternative Investments, part of ﻿InCred﻿ Group, has launched its first Category II alternative investment fund in the private equity sector—InCred Growth Partners Fund-I.

The fund seeks to invest up to Rs 500 crore in private companies in consumer, financial, technology and business services sectors, offering compelling private market opportunities to high networth individuals, family office and institutional investors.

InCred Growth Partners Fund-I (IGPF-I), led by Vivek Singla, plans to invest in companies at the Series B and C stages.

“The launch of our private equity strategy helps us complete the bouquet of alternate funds for our HNI, UHNI and institutional investor base. Our best-in-class alternative investment management team will enable us to provide access to unique investment opportunities in the public and the private markets,” said Bhupinder Singh, Founder and Group CEO of InCred.

"IGPF-I has been crafted to foster entrepreneurship, generate targeted returns for our investors, and bring together the founder and investor communities," he added.

InCred's third alternative strategy follows the successful launch of Structured Credit Fund and Liquid Quant Fund strategies over the past two years, said the company.

Also Read
RBI directs Visa, Mastercard to suspend business payments via commercial cards

InCred Group is a financial services group comprising three businesses: InCred Finance, an innovative credit-focused NBFC; InCred Capital, an integrated institutional, wealth and asset management platform; and InCred Money, a retail investment distribution vertical.

"I feel it is an opportune time to launch a private equity fund; private market valuations are at realistic levels and there’s been a stark shift in the founders’ mindset from ‘growth at any cost’ to ‘profit after all the costs’," said Vivek Singla, Managing Partner and CIO, Private Equity, InCred Alternative Investments.

"The idea with our maiden private equity fund is to run a concentrated strategy and invest in no more than 7-9 companies where we have high conviction,” he added.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

News

Paytm shares drop 5% hitting lower circuit amid ED scrutiny

3

News

Rapido introduces SaaS model for auto driver partners as it changes commission model

4

Funding

EV financing startup Ascend Capital raises Rs 50 Cr in Series A

5

Funding

Agri fintech startup Ayekart raises $6.5M in Series A round from Omnivore, others