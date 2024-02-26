Inside women's struggle with self-care; Meet Michelin Green Star chef Ana Roš

Hello,

The deal is done.

Walt Disney and Reliance Industries have reportedly signed a binding pact to merge their media operations in India. The media unit of Reliance and its affiliates are expected to own at least 61% of the merged entity, with Disney holding the rest, people familiar in the know told Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, as the Indian startup ecosystem finds itself in muddy waters, regulators are on high alert.

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India President Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal said its Financial Reporting Review Board (FRRB) may deliberate on issues of Paytm Payments Bank soon. FRRB is currently conducting a review of the accounts of tech-based education unicorn BYJU'S over alleged governance concerns.

Also, SEBI Whole Time Member Kamlesh Chandra Varshney said the market watchdog is using AI for investigations. He also cautioned against manipulations in the capital market and urged brokers to keep a tab and prevent such instances.

Oh, and here’s a video of Tesla’s humanoid robot, Optimus, strolling around the lab.

And lastly, we leave you with this heartwarming story of an Indian girl who was abandoned at a railway station when she was two years old. Now, she harbours a dream of playing hockey.

Self-care includes sleep, eating and drinking, personal hygiene and care; receiving care from others through activities such as visiting a clinic, salon or a therapist. In a recent survey, India Spend found that when compared to married men, Indian women spend 82 fewer minutes on average on themselves in a day.

Checking up:

Self-care also includes leisure—attending events, participating in hobbies and sports, reading, watching TV, as well as social and spiritual care such as meeting friends and private prayer.

“We’ve subconsciously learned from our mothers and grandmothers that...it is expected of them to carry out all the domestic and care duties in the house..." says trauma-informed therapist and psychologist Deepti Khemchandani.

To tackle the longstanding issue, Sethu Foundation, a Chennai-based non-profit creating economic opportunities for urban slum women, has made it mandatory for them to learn yoga as part of the programme.

Chef Ana Roš is Chef and owner of the three-time Michelin star-awarded restaurant Hiša Franko. Roš’s culinary creations, which are closely connected to the Slovenian terroir, have also earned her restaurant a recurring spot on the coveted World’s 50 Best list since 2017.

After being awarded the World’s Best Female Chef in 2017 by the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, she received Best Chef Pristine Award in 2022, and a Michelin Green Star in 2023.

"Our main idea at Hiša Franko is to keep the traditions alive. Our dishes are closely connected to the Slovenian terroir and what our ancestors would make," she says.

"There are two classics but there are slight changes made to it, all the time. One is a potato baked in a hay crust. The other one is corn beignet filled with fermented cottage cheese, smoked trout roe, and wild chives," she adds.

No deal: According to Google’s filings, Microsoft pitched Apple on making Bing the default search engine in Safari on at least seven different occasions: 2009, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2020. Each time, Google says that Apple passed on the opportunity due to search quality.

Calling Barbie: HMD, which has exclusively sold phones under the Nokia brand name for the past seven years, has announced plans to release a Barbie-branded flip phone this July in partnership with Mattel. HMD’s global head of insight, proposition, and product marketing Adam Ferguson confirmed it’ll be an all-new device.

Revv up: BYD debuted its most expensive car, a 1.68 million yuan ($233,450) high-performance fully-electric supercar pitted against gas-guzzling options offered by rivals such as Ferrari NV and Lamborghini. The Yangwang U9 will initially be for the China market, and the car can hit 100 km/h in 2.36 seconds and reach a top speed of 309.19 km/h.

TechSparks Mumbai: TechSparks, India's foremost startup-tech conference, is gearing up for its second iteration in Mumbai, scheduled to unfold on February 29 and March 1, 2024, at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai. The summit will feature conversations on The Great Indian Techade, with a laser focus on fintech and banking. From Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis to entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala, the conference will host a stellar line-up of speakers who will talk about shaping the next decade of growth.

Capital inflow: Vodafone Idea Ltd will convene a meeting of its Board on February 27 to consider and evaluate fundraising proposals. The company's shares rallied 8% on February 23 after a 6% jump earlier following the announcement. The funding will take place in one or more tranches by way of a rights issue or further public offer or private placement of shares, including preferential allotment, qualified institution placement, or through any other permissible mode.

