Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

Paytm advisory panel discussing terms of reference with company, says panel head

Paytm, on February 9, announced that it was setting up a group advisory committee headed by former chairman of Sebi, M Damodaran. The committee was set up to advise the company on strengthening compliance and regulatory matters.

Press Trust of India8609 Stories
Paytm advisory panel discussing terms of reference with company, says panel head

Monday February 26, 2024,

2 min Read

An advisory committee, set up by ﻿Paytm﻿ owner ﻿One97 Communications﻿ after the Reserve Bank of India's action on its payments bank business, is engaging with the company on matters related to the terms of reference for the panel, said the panel's head and former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), M Damodaran.

"We have been engaging with the group on matters relating to the advisory committee's terms of reference," Damodaran said on Sunday, in response to a query about his engagement with Paytm.

He said that the panel members are external advisors and Paytm is currently engaged in dealing with the RBI.

On January 31, the RBI asked PPBL (﻿Paytm Payments Bank ﻿) to stop further deposits, credit transactions, and top-ups in any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, and National Common Mobility Cards, after February 29. Later, the central bank extended the deadline till March 15.

Paytm, on February 9, announced the setting up of a group advisory committee headed by Damodaran. The committee was set up to advise the company on strengthening compliance and regulatory matters.

Meanwhile, the RBI, on Friday, asked the National Payments Corporation of India to examine the possibility of migrating Paytm Payments Bank customers using the UPI handle '@paytm' to 4-5 other banks, in a bid to prevent any disruptions in the payment ecosystem.

Damodaran was speaking at the release of his biography The Turmeric Latte, compiled by one of his former colleagues.

(The copy was edited slightly for context.)

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

World Happiness Report Released: Which countries are the happiest in the world in 2024?

3

AI Gen

India's Smartest Thief, who stole 1000 cars, became a Fake judge and freed 2000 criminals.

4

AI Gen

Decathlon: The Brand That Outplays Nike, Adidas, and Reebok Combined in India! Here's Why

5

Inspiration

Master self-discipline with Aristotle's timeless wisdom

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter