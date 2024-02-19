Revolutionising Wellness: RESET aims to usher in a new era of proactive health

In the crowded wellness space, RESET stands as a beacon of change. Introducing an innovative paradigm, RESET follows a holistic approach to wellness that focuses on empowering people to take charge of their health by making wellness an integral part of their daily routine. Steered by a range of products that takes care of all wellness needs in the midst of a demanding lifestyle, RESET’s transformative journey infuses a “dose of good” that goes much beyond product formulations by celebrating wellness as a way of life through a personalised, interactive approach.

RESET’s aim is to embrace wellness not just as a goal but as a daily commitment. What sets RESET apart is not just its range of products but its commitment to marrying the precision of pharmaceutical research with the gentleness of natural remedies, creating a wellness experience that is both effective and in tune with nature.

The birth of RESET

Within Venus Remedies, which started off as an injectable manufacturer and went on to develop many patented formulations in critical care segments, a team was already brewing with a passion for natural products. This team, equipped with years of experience in developing patented herbal formulations, envisioned a brand that would bridge the gap between contemporary medicine and traditional wisdom. Thus, RESET was born, with a mission to offer safe, effective and sustainable wellness solutions.

It was in July 2021 that RESET emerged on the consumer healthcare scene, driven by a vision to revolutionise wellness through a blend of time-tested natural remedies and scientific advancements. Spearheaded by Saransh Chaudhary, President, Consumer Healthcare, Venus Remedies and CEO, Venus Medicine Research Centre (VMRC), the company’s R&D wing RESET's inception was rooted in a deep understanding of the need for holistic wellness solutions. A brainchild of VMRC’s Natural Products Research Lab, RESET is a natural outcome of years of effort put in by VMRC to impart an innovative edge to herbal formulations.

Leading by example

Chaudhary brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the consumer healthcare industry. With a background in corporate finance and pharmaceutical research, Chaudhary has played a crucial role in driving innovation and sustainability initiatives at Venus Remedies Ltd. Under his leadership, RESET aims to be a trailblazer in the consumer healthcare space, combining traditional medicine with modern pharmaceutical precision to redefine wellness. His commitment to excellence and zeal for carving a niche in the consumer healthcare space that goes much beyond products to offer a distinct experience have made RESET a trusted brand that enables people to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.

The rebranding exercise

As RESET embarked on its journey, it encountered challenges familiar to many startups in the consumer healthcare space. Despite initial success, feedback from consumers highlighted the need for engagement beyond pain relief. The journey towards rebranding was sparked by valuable consumer insights, highlighting a desire for a more engaging, holistic wellness partnership. This led RESET to broaden its focus beyond pain relief, embracing a comprehensive wellness philosophy that resonates with today's health-conscious consumer.

A holistic approach to wellness

From the outset, RESET aimed to redefine wellness by addressing the root causes of health issues rather than just providing temporary relief. Understanding that lifestyle-related pain was a pressing concern, RESET focused on developing products that promote long-term well-being.

Incorporating this vision, RESET exemplifies the fusion of pharmaceutical science and natural remedies, particularly through the use of advanced nanotechnology in its topical pain relief products, which ensures 5x faster penetration for swift relief with up to 50% superior efficacy over commonly prescribed non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

Under its pain management category, RESET provides a range of products, including RESET Instant Ease Tablets, Ultra Potent Gel, Deep Penetrating Spray and Easy to Rub Emulsion, all crafted with natural ingredients for effective pain relief without side-effects. RESET Ultra Potent Gel is a more potent version packaged sustainably in a refillable ceramic jar.

Consumer-centric innovation

All set to offer a diverse product portfolio, RESET is following a consumer-centric approach by launching products like RESET Detox Candies for liver health and stress management, RESET Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies for gut health and weight management and Ashwagandha + Melatonin Gummies for better sleep. It has also introduced its Vitals Range, comprising RESET Biotin Gummies, Vitamin C, Multivitamin Gummies and B-complex Gummies, all vegan products formulated to address specific nutritional needs.

Empowering informed choices

One of the hallmarks of RESET's evolution and a part and parcel of its mission statement is its unwavering commitment to sustainability. Recognising the importance of responsible business practices, RESET has taken a lead by incorporating sustainable packaging and transparent sourcing practices. With a focus on eco-friendly material, it aims to not only enhance the trust of consumers, but also minimise its environmental footprint.

Central to RESET's ethos is the emphasis on empowering consumers to make informed health choices. Through initiatives like online consultations by a panel of experienced health experts, RESET guides consumers on their wellness journey. While the idea behind entering the online space is to directly reach out to a niche segment of consumers, its interactive e-platform takes wellness to the next level by guiding consumers about the root cause of their condition and suggesting alternative approaches and lifestyle changes, thus making RESET holistic in its approach to wellness.

Looking towards the future

RESET has won India's Best Brand of the Year and India’s Most Trusted Brand awards based on a consumer survey conducted by International Brand Consulting Corporation, US, across 50 cities. The brand continues to grow and evolve by embracing advancements in science and technology. RESET's journey is a testament to the power of innovation and consumer-centricity in the healthcare industry, driven by an online community-oriented approach. Led by Chaudhary's vision, RESET continues to chart its path forward, making an enduring difference in people’s lives.