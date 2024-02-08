Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (February 8, 2024)

Funding

Age-rTech Startup Ivory Raises $500,000 led by Capital A

Isaac John, Founder and CEO, Ivory

Ivory, an age-tech startup specialising in brain health, has raised $500,000 in a funding round led by early-stage VC fund, Capital A. TDV Partners (Ujwal Sutaria) and several notable angel investors including Abhishek Kabra (MD, Samara Capital), Tushar Vashisht (Co-founder and CEO, HealthifyMe), Abhishek Ganguly (Co-founder and CEO, Agilitas Sports), and Rajeev Singh (VP, SAP India) also participated in the round.





With this funding injection, Ivory aims to expand its reach to over 15 million elderly Indians at risk of dementia.





Historically, there has been insufficient attention and understanding of dementia, especially in India. The lack of symptom identification tools combined with scant access to high-quality neurological advice at the right time makes this a pressing problem for every Indian household with an ageing parent. Urban seniors, particularly those living alone, face challenges in monitoring cognitive health, exacerbated by pandemic-induced isolation.





"With this fundraise, our aim is to bridge these gaps by offering a tech-driven platform that makes clinical tools and expertise for better brain health accessible to millions of Indians," said Issac John, Co-founder and CEO, Ivory.

Grand Continent Hotels raises Rs 12 Cr led by Negen Capital

Grand Continent Hotels (GCH) has completed a funding round led by Negen, securing Rs 12 crore to fuel its expansion plans in the Indian hospitality sector. Indorient Financial Services are the advisors to GCH for the fundraise.

GCH, established in 2011, currently manages a portfolio of 10 properties with over 450 keys.

"Having established a robust business model that ensures excitement to all stakeholders, GCH aims to achieve 750 keys across 16 properties in this fiscal (ending March 24) and reach 5,000 keys’ offering by 2028. In this journey, GCH is delighted to have Negen as a key investor partner. I thank Neil and his team at Negen for their reposing faith in our business,” said Ramesh Shiva, Managing Director of Grand Continent Hotels

ONDC, NCCF, Shiprocket to support 'Sarkar se Rasoi Tak' initiative

To streamline access to essential household commodities, the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF), and Shiprocket have joined forces to support the government's 'Sarkar se Rasoi Tak' initiative. This collaboration aims to deliver key staples such as wheat, lentils and rice directly to consumers' homes via the ONDC network, ensuring affordability and convenience.

Through this initiative, residents of the Delhi-NCR region (Gurugram and Faridabad) will be able to order Bharat brand rice, wheat flour and lentils online at government-approved prices. Orders are shipped within 24 hours and are free of delivery charges.

Consumers can place orders for these products through ONDC-supported buyer applications such as Paytm, magicpin, Mystore, and Pincode. Additionally, Shiprocket aims to enhance the seller experience on the ONDC Network by offering streamlined onboarding and comprehensive post-support services. This will further enable sellers to broaden their customer base.





