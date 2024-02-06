Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (February 6, 2024)

Funding

Khyaal raises $4.2M seed funding

Khyaal, an app for senior citizens, has raised $4.2 million in a seed funding round co-led by 62Ventures, SVQuad, and Inventus Capital. Glen Tullman, Kanwal Rekhi, Raju Reddy, and Raj-Ann Gill, as well as existing investors, including Everywhere Ventures, Supermorpheus, and Unpopular Ventures, also participated in the round.

Founder and CEO Hemanshu Jain said the funds will help accelerate innovation and extend Khyaal’s reach.

“As populations around the world and in India age, and the next generation becomes more mobile, it’s important to provide strong communities that allow our senior populations to not simply survive but thrive in the next phase of their lives. ﻿Khyaal﻿ provides a comprehensive approach so that India’s elderly population has one place to go for everything they need to prosper,” Glen Tullman, Principal at 62Ventures, said.

Founded in 2020 by Hemanshu Jain and Pritish Nelleri, Khyaal is designed for senior citizens and their family members, which offers an on-demand assistance service, enabling seniors to request services like booking cabs, travel arrangements, medical services, and bill payments.

The platform also extends financial services tailored specifically for seniors. So far, Khyaal has raised a total of $5.4 million in funding.

Brand Capital invests $3M in Adventum Student Living

Brand Capital, the strategic investment arm of The Times of India company, has invested $3 million in Adventum Student Living Pvt. Ltd. (ASL), the parent company of ﻿UniScholars﻿, ﻿UniCreds﻿, and ﻿UniAcco﻿.

The investment would enable ASL’s next growth phase across key verticals, it said.

“Our investment in ASL extends our belief in propelling Indian brands that endeavour to provide world-class offerings enabled by technology. We are confident our unique investment model will provide the necessary growth for ASL and find increased adoption for its varied mix of solutions,” Srini Vudayagiri, President of Brand Capital, said.

Founded in 2019 by Amit Singh and Sayantan Biswas, the three brands of ASL make international students’ journey seamless by providing them with a one-stop solution for all their study-abroad needs.

"With access to Brand Capital's extensive resources and existing portfolio, ASL is excited to elevate its business offerings,” Amit Singh, Founder and Director of Adventum Student Living, noted.

Other news

Flipkart introduces 3-hour fresh flower delivery service

Ecommerce marketplace ﻿Flipkart﻿ has introduced a 3-hour fresh flower delivery service for customers, delivered via its network across more than 450 pin codes.

The company claims to ensure 3-hour fresh flower delivery for orders placed between 9 AM and 6 PM daily across cities like Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi, Noida, and Patna.

Customers can choose from a range of flower varieties, including roses, orchids, carnations, and arrangements like bouquets and boxes.

Flipkart is also launching a Valentine’s Day campaign for the GenZ customers.

BitSave appoints Ashwinder Singh as Chief Advisor

﻿BitSave﻿, a crypto investment platform, has appointed Ashwinder Raj Singh, CEO at Bhartiya Urban, as Chief Advisor.

The advisory board, led by Singh, is bolstered by his extensive experience in wealth management and real estate. He comes with adeptness at merging conventional business strategies with innovative tactics, which aligns with BitSave’s philosophy of democratising crypto investing, most safely and securely possible.

As the co-chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Real Estate Committee, Singh holds strong expertise in managing high-value clients. With previous experience from Citibank, Deutsche Bank, and ICICI Bank, he has served across leadership roles in traditional finance and wealth management companies.

Launched in 2022, BitSave is a retail crypto index fund tracking the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index. Managed by Casper Wealth Group, BitSave offers digital asset investment products to individuals and institutions.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)