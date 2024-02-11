Menu
News

Tamil Nadu's StartupTN launches Smart Card for aspiring entrepreneurs

The Smart Card initiative offers a comprehensive selection of products and services at subsidised rates to entrepreneurs.

Sayan Sen
Tamil Nadu's StartupTN launches Smart Card for aspiring entrepreneurs

Sunday February 11, 2024,

1 min Read

StartupTN has launched Smart Card and other new initiatives to meet the needs of aspiring entrepreneurs in the early stage of building their startup.

StartupTN is backed by the Tamil Nadu government and aims to nurture a vibrant startup ecosystem in the state to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship-driven employment and economic growth.

The Smart Card initiative offers a comprehensive selection of products and services at subsidised rates to entrepreneurs. Some of the services offered pertain to legal and compliance, marketing and business consulting, finance and insurance, and software and information technology, among others.

Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises T M Anbarasan launched the Smart Cards at an event recently, and gave away 10 Smart Cards to startups on the occasion.

In a statement on Sunday, StartupTN said it has collaborated with various partners to provide a diverse range of products and services to equip budding entrepreneurs with essential resources and support at a reduced cost.

On the occasion, the minister also distributed startup funds amounting to Rs 9.05 crore to nine entrepreneurs under the Tamil Nadu Scheduled Castes and Tribes Fund as an "equity investment".

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

