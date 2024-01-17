Menu
News

TN is 'Best Performer in States' Startup Ranking 2022

Tamil Nadu received the maximum score of 100% in three out of seven reform areas such as institutional and funding support, and capacity building among others.

Press Trust of India8467 Stories
TN is 'Best Performer in States' Startup Ranking 2022

Wednesday January 17, 2024,

2 min Read

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday got recognised as the 'Best Performer in the States' at the fourth edition of Startup India Ranking 2022 conducted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Tamil Nadu received the maximum score of 100% in three out of seven reform areas such as institutional and funding support, and capacity building among others.

Tamil Nadu's consistent improvement in this ranking is testament to the state government's commitment towards startups. The state had secured the 'Leader' category in the States' in 2021 during the third edition of the 'Startup India Ranking' event, a press release said.

A 100% score in 'Reform Area' implies that Tamil Nadu has performed better than all other participating states and union territories.

"Extremely happy to share that Tamil Nadu is ranked as the Best Performer State (No 1 Category) by Startup India 2022 ranking. The current government has taken the state from the last band to the first band within the two and half years which is a remarkable achievement," StartupTN Mission Director and CEO, Sivarajah Ramanathan said in a social media post.

Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise Department Secretary Archana Patnaik and Industries Department Secretary Arun Roy received certificates of recognition at the event held in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

According to DPIIT, the Startup India Action Plan was launched in 2016 with the objective of supporting entrepreneurs, building up a robust startup ecosystem, and transforming India into a country of job creators instead of job seekers.

DPIIT acts as the nodal department for coordinating the efforts of all central government departments and state governments to take this plan forward.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

