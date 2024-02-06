Tata Digital appoints Naveen Tahilyani as new CEO

Tata Digital, a subsidiary of Tata Sons, appointed Naveen Tahilyani as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of the company, effective February 19. A graduate of IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad, he is currently serving as the CEO and MD of Tata AIA Life Insurance Company.

Tahilyani will replace Pratik Pal, who has been with Tata Digital since its inception in 2019. According to a statement, Pal will continue at Tata Digital to ensure continuity, given his background and contribution to the company.

Tata Digital operates Tata Neu—a super app spanning across consumer categories like groceries, fashion, electronics, travel and hospitality, health and fitness, entertainment and financial services.

Also Read Tata Neu super app to launch online food ordering via ONDC: report

Speaking on the development, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said, “I am delighted to welcome Naveen to Tata Digital. Naveen brings in a strong understanding of the consumer domain and a very successful track record of leadership. I wish Naveen success in his new role.”

According to a company statement, Tahilyani comes with a strong understanding of the Indian consumer landscape and has extensive experience in the financial services sector. Besides, he has a proven track record of driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and achieving operational excellence.