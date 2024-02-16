Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Funding

[Weekly funding roundup Feb 10-16] Venture capital inflow remains steady in startup ecosystem

VC inflow into Indian startups continues to remain in the $100 million territory, and this trend is likely to remain for another quarter.

Thimmaya Poojary1864 Stories
[Weekly funding roundup Feb 10-16] Venture capital inflow remains steady in startup ecosystem

Friday February 16, 2024,

2 min Read

Venture capital (VC) funding into Indian startups continues to remain steady as it hovers around the $100 million level on a weekly basis, given the continued absence of any large-value transactions.

The total VC funding for the third week of February was $147 million across 27 deals. In comparison, startups had raised a total funding of $173 million last week.

Feb16 trends

Most of the funding was raised by Indian startups not falling under the favoured categories like ecommerce, fintech, or edtech. The week saw startups from seafood, petcare, and even astrology sector raising capital in the $20 million range.

However, the overall fund inflow into Indian startups continues to remain constrained as the large cheques are not forthcoming. There is now a lot of attention around artificial intelligence (AI)-driven startups, but it is yet to gain momentum in India.

Overall, the current funding state of the Indian startup ecosystem is likely to prevail for at least one more quarter.

feb16-stages

Key transactions

Captain Fresh, a B2B fish and seafood tech startup, raised $25 million from British International Investment and Nekkanti Seafoods Group as well as a few family offices.

Student accommodation platform Amber raised $21 million from Gaja Capital, Lighthouse Canton, and Stride Ventures.

Spiritual-tech startup ﻿AstroTalk raised $20 million from New York-based venture capital firm Left Lane.

Pet care startup Supertails raised $15 million from RPSG Capital Ventures, Fireside Ventures, Saama Capital, DSG Consumer Partners, and Sauce VC.

feb 16 top 3

Metalbook, a B2B startup, raised $15 million from Rigel Capital, Venture fund FJ Labs,Axilor Ventures, Foundamental, Stride Ventures, and Trifecta Capital.

Fintech startup Ayekart raised $6.5 million from Omnivore, Siana Capital, and Unleash Capital Partners.

EV startup ﻿Ascend Capital raised Rs 50 crore ($6 million) from InfoEdge Ventures and Asha Ventures.

Rewards-focused internet browser Veera raised $6 million from Ayon Capital, 6th Man Ventures, Folius Ventures, The Operating Group, and iSeed Ventures.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Entrepreneur

21 under 21: Meet the young entrepreneurs who are changing the world, one startup at a time

3

AI Gen

How did TATA motors become India's biggest automobile company?

4

In Depth

The pros and cons of working before college

5

Funding

Captain Fresh raises $25M in extended Series C round