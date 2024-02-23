Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Funding

[Weekly funding roundup Feb 17-23] VC inflow continues to remain stable

Venture capital funding on a weekly basis has remained around the $100 million mark and this trend is likely to persist for some more time.

Thimmaya Poojary1870 Stories
[Weekly funding roundup Feb 17-23] VC inflow continues to remain stable

Friday February 23, 2024,

2 min Read

Venture capital (VC) funding into Indian startups continues to remain steady as the weekly inflow has hovered around the $100 million range given that there is no trigger for the opening of larger cheques.

The total funding for the fourth week of February amounted to $141 million cutting across 23 deals. This was a very marginal decline when compared with the previous week’s fundraise of $147 million.

In the first eight weeks of this year, the median weekly VC funding has been $127 million. Here, large cheques average around $20 million.

feb23 trends

The funding winter continues to hold its grip on the Indian startup ecosystem. It started in the second half of 2022 and extended right through 2023. Even now, there are no signs of any revival in the larger quantum of money returning to the startup ecosystem.

The only heartening aspect in the present environment is the increased focus of investors on the clean energy segment, particularly the electric vehicle sector. However, the cheque sizes are not large given that this segment is still in the very early stages.

Feb 23-stages

The expectation is that the low funding trend is likely to remain at least for the first quarter of 2023 and may extend up to the first half of the year.

Key transactions

Rentomojo﻿, a furnishing rental brand, raised Rs 210 crore ($25 million approx.) from Edelweiss Discovery Fund Series – I, Chiratae Growth Fund, and Magnetic.

Walko Foods, the parent company to ice cream brands NIC and Cream Pot, raised $20 from Jungle Ventures.

Bengaluru-based shared electric mobility company ﻿Yulu raised $19.25 million from Canadian auto parts manufacturer Magna and Bajaj Auto Limited.

Feb 23 top3

Commercial EV financing platform Vidyut raised $10 million from 3one4 Capital﻿, Saison Capital﻿, Zephyr Peacock India﻿, Force Ventures, and Alteria Capital﻿.

Climate-tech startup ﻿Varaha raised $8.7 million from RTP Global﻿, Omnivore﻿, Orios Venture Partners﻿, Norinchukin Bank, AgFunder, and Octave Wellbeing Economy Fund.

EV startup ﻿PURE EV raised $8 million from BCCL, Hindustan Times Media Ventures, Ushodaya Enterprises, and high-networth individuals.

Cloud kitchen aggregator ﻿Ghost Kitchens﻿ raised $5 million from Gujarat Venture Finance Limited, NB Ventures, LetsVenture, and Lead Angels.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Inspiration

Master self-discipline with Aristotle's timeless wisdom

3

AI Gen

MIT is offering 7 free online courses to supercharge your skills in 2024.

4

Funding

Climate-tech startup Varaha raises $8.7M from RTP Global

5

FinTech

PhonePe's Sameer Nigam says Bengaluru is great for "core tech" but Mumbai is more diverse