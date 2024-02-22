Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Funding

Climate-tech startup Varaha raises $8.7M from RTP Global

Founded in 2022, Varaha helps connect companies and investors with projects that can help them offset their carbon footprints.

Aparajita Saxena860 Stories
Climate-tech startup Varaha raises $8.7M from RTP Global

Thursday February 22, 2024,

2 min Read

Climate-tech startup ﻿Varaha﻿ has raised $8.7 million in a Series A round led by ﻿RTP Global﻿ and existing investors including ﻿Omnivore﻿ and ﻿Orios Venture Partners﻿.

Japan's largest institutional investor, Norinchukin Bank, also participated in the round, as did AgFunder and IMC Pan Asia Alliance Grouo's investment arm, Octave Wellbeing Economy Fund.

Founded in 2022 by Madhur Jain, Ankita Garg, and Vishal Kuchanur, Varaha connects entities that want to offset their carbon footprints with nature-based projects that either remove carbon or don't produce any.

The startup uses advanced technology, scientific models, remote sensing, and machine learning to evaluate these projects. It oversees over 700,000 acres of these projects across India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Kenya.

Varaha plans to use the funds to expand into more geographies in Asia and Africa. The company is also currently hiring across roles in science and tech, carbon supply, and the founder's office.

In India, the company plans to launch new carbon projects specialising in regenerative agriculture, afforestation, and biochar (a method of converting biomass sources such as wood chips, agricultural residue, manure and other organic materials into charcoal-like material).

The startup is also in advanced conversations with Indian corporates in sectors such as consumer products, agriculture, and chemicals to collaborate on projects that focus on decarbonising agricultural supply chains, sale of carbon credits, and increasing investments in existing projects, the company told YourStory.

The carbon credits marketplace in India is still at a very nascent stage. The Carbon Credit Trading Scheme 2023 was launched by the Ministry of Power and the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change last year to develop methodologies for the estimation of carbon emissions reduction and removal via various projects.

Discussions around the evaluation methods, as well as creating indexes around how carbon offsetting is required per industry or company are still ongoing.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Inspiration

Master self-discipline with Aristotle's timeless wisdom

3

Interview

How Byju’s 6-yr-old son played a role in a $300 million deal that was closed in 6 weeks

4

News

Flipkart senior executives affected by layoffs

5

AI Gen

Drunk Elephant: A Success Story of Doom?