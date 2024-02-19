Zepto tests subscription plan Zepto Pass to enable free deliveries

Quick commerce firm ﻿Zepto﻿ is experimenting with a membership programme, Zepto Pass, to enable users to claim free deliveries and additional discounts to improve user retention and enhance their shopping experience.

Starting at Rs 99, the monthly subscription plan entitles members to unlimited free deliveries on orders above Rs 99 with discounts of up to 20% on orders crossing Rs 299.

Over time, as the feature scales, the Nexus Ventures-backed startup aims to add more benefits, according to the FAQ section of the Zepto app. It is also likely to introduce multiple time period plans in the future.

The feature is currently available at an introductory price of Rs 19 per month to random users across cities, including Delhi and Kolkata.

Zepto, in response to YourStory’s queries, said, “We are obsessed with our customers. As a result of that, we are constantly running dozens of small experiments to improve customer experience. Only a few of these experiments are brought to market, hence we do not comment on them.”

The move comes months after Zepto entered the coveted unicorn club after raising $200 million at a valuation of $1.4 billion in a Series E funding round led by US-based private market investment firm StepStone Group.

The subscription plan is part of Zepto’s effort to top the quick commerce market by taking on Prosus-backed Swiggy’s One membership and BigBasket’s bbstar plan. Most recently, Swiggy introduced a lite version of its programme to lure cost-conscious users.

Membership programmes have become increasingly important for ecommerce firms, enabling them to add value to regular users and drive new users to their platforms.

Zepto is also looking to float an initial public offering (IPO) by early 2025, making its push for sustainable growth more important than ever.

In August 2023, Co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha did not divulge details about how much money the firm is looking to raise through the public listing, but he noted that the $200 million fundraising is a pre-IPO round part of a “capital-building exercise”.

(The story was updated with Zepto's comment)