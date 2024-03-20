About 85% of Snapchat's users in Bengaluru use the app every day, said Lakshya Malu, who is part of the Indian market development team for Snapchat, at a press meet in the city on Wednesday.

Snapchat is a multimedia instant messaging app developed by Snap Inc.

According to a survey by YouGov and Snapchat, 80% of users in Bengaluru use Snapchat lenses to share greetings or celebrate festivals with their family and friends, while 78% appreciate Snapchat's ability to "facilitate fun connections" with friends and family.

Since entering the Indian market in 2019, Snapchat has acquired 200 million users, the company said. Of this, about 120 million regularly use Snapchat's Story and Spotlight features.

Spotlight is a feature for user-generated content like short videos. Story lets users post updates to a public or private audience that disappear after 24 hours.

In India, users spend 3X more time on Spotlight than users in other countries, according to a presentation by the company, during its debut event in the city since the app's launch in the country.

The app reaches more than 75% of 13-34 year-olds in over 20 countries, said the company.

"Snapchat offers a unique platform for engaging these young audiences in creative ways, standing out as a vibrant hub for dynamic users who are not readily accessible on other platforms," said Pulkit Trivedi, Managing Director, Snap India, in a statement.

According to a report by Reuters, the company's full-year revenue for 2023 was $4.6 billion, unchanged from the previous year. Most of the company's growth occurred outside the North American and European regions, which generate less advertising revenue, said the report.