How AI-powered personalisation is revolutionising B2B email campaigns for higher ROI

Email marketing is impactful and is known for its cost-effectiveness, automation, personalisation, and highly targeted reach. Moreover, email marketing is also capable of offering highly measured outcomes which, in turn, assists businesses to streamline their respective marketing campaigns while delivering highly personalised content.

B2B businesses come across different challenges when it comes to reaching and engaging with the target audience. While businesses struggle to retain clients and overcome issues like high spam rates, low click-through rates, and email deliverability glitches, AI-powered personalisation can help widen the reach.

AI technologies can assist businesses in making highly accurate and automated marketing decisions with the help of solutions like smart data analytics.

With the help of personalisation powered by AI, B2B marketers are capable of designing highly personalised, empowering, and relevant email campaigns to target the audience at the right time.

What is AI personalisation? How does it work?

AI personalisation refers to gathering, monitoring, and analysing huge volumes of customer-centric data by going through their previous demographic and behavioural data.

For example, data analytical tools can help collect potential buyers’ purchasing and browsing histories. AI-powered personalisation also involves understanding customers’ social media interactions to analyse their specific preferences.

AI-driven personalisation is known for its higher accuracy and effectiveness since it delivers the right content in real-time based on current user experiences. That’s how AI personalisation differs from other traditional personalisation and segmentation methods. While many automated tools merely follow some set instructions without change, AI-driven systems can smartly improve their performance by learning from different customer interactions.

Artificial intelligence technologies also help in analysing customer data by studying their preferences, requirements, intent, and behaviour to create more ultra-targeted content. It allows marketers to provide the best recommendations and personalise their email content, such as subject lines and customised offers.

Benefits of AI-powered personalisation

Better open rates and click-through rates: According to Experian, personalised emails have a higher open rate of 29% and a click-through rate of 41%. Personalised emails are regarded as highly meaningful and more appealing to end customers. So, businesses will effectively reach a wider section of their target audience.

Higher engagement and loyalty: With AI personalisation, companies can boost customer engagement and loyalty. These emails are usually customised to deliver the best outcomes.

Reduced sales cycles and better conversion rates: With targeted emails, firms can send reminders concerning abandoned carts. It helps improve conversion rates and push products faster.

Better customer satisfaction and retention: Personalised emails are capable of generating about 30% of a company’s revenue, according to Data and Marketing Association, especially when creating email content based on customers’ behavioural data. Businesses can engage with clients by sending targeted welcome emails, and purchase and shipping confirmations. Moreover, they can offer special discounts and promo codes to gather the attention of inactive customers.

How to implement personalisation

Define goals and key metrics: You should start by determining your marketing goals. When you have a well-defined vision, you can effectively analyse key metrics required for designing your email marketing campaign. Before you design a marketing plan, it is important to understand the purpose behind the personalised approach.

Collect and integrate customer data: Next, collect and integrate high-quality customer data from multiple sources. For example, your clients can visit your online marketplace from varying platforms, be it social media, search engines like Google, emails, or as simple as a WhatsApp or text message. Thereafter, use a well-planned mechanism to evaluate and store all this vital data to understand client behaviours and buying preferences.

Choose the right AI-powered personalisation tool: Choosing the right AI personalisation tool is vital to achieving higher efficacy in client targeting. It should enable you to create impactful content based on your potential client’s requirements and demands. Some well-known AI personalisation tools include Insider, Braze, Monetate, Adobe Target, CleverTap, and others.

Test and optimise your email campaigns: Once your strategies have been implemented, you can test and optimise your campaigns. Go ahead with optimising the content marketing and email marketing campaigns by focusing on client feedback. It is crucial to test whether your strategies and keywords are up-to-date based on recent customers' demographic and behavioural data.

Monitor your results and measure your ROI: Once you are all set and done and your email campaigns are running successfully, it's time to monitor the results and measure your profit margins. Evaluate whether or not you can achieve the desired ROI and other marketing objectives from your AI-personalised emails.

(Amit Thakkar is the CEO and Founder of Blufig, a B2B marketing agency.)