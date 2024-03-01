Menu
News

BSE, NSE to conduct special trading session on Saturday to test preparedness for disruption

The special live trading session will have intra-day switch over from Primary Site (PR) to Disaster Recovery (DR) site.

Press Trust of India
BSE, NSE to conduct special trading session on Saturday to test preparedness for disruption

Friday March 01, 2024,

2 min Read

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE will conduct a special trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments on Saturday to check their preparedness to handle major disruption or failure at the primary site.

The special live trading session will have an intra-day switchover from the Primary Site (PR) to the Disaster Recovery (DR) site.

The exchanges said there will be two sessions -- the first from 9:15 am to 10 am on the PR, and the second from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm on the DR site.

During the special session, all securities, including those on which derivative products are available, will have a maximum price band of 5%.

Securities already in the 2% or lower price band will continue to be available in the respective bands.

Google Play may remove 10 Indian apps over non-compliance with billing policies

"Trading members are requested to note that the exchange will conduct a special live trading session with intraday switch over from Primary Site (PR) to Disaster Recovery Site (DR) on Saturday, March 2, in equity and equity derivatives segments," BSE and NSE said in separate circulars.

This is being conducted based on specific discussions with markets regulator Sebi and their technical advisory committee with a view to assess the preparedness of market infrastructure institutions like exchanges to handle any unforeseen event impacting their operations and to restore operations from the DR site within the stipulated time.

Typically, switching to the DR site is done to ensure business continuity in the case of a major disruption or failure at the primary site.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

