Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

Play Store pricing policy: CCI orders probe against Google

While passing the order, the CCI said the informants are primarily aggrieved with Google's updated payment policies regarding the Google Play Store.

Press Trust of India8660 Stories
Play Store pricing policy: CCI orders probe against Google

Friday March 15, 2024,

2 min Read

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday ordered a probe against Google for alleged anti-competitive practices with respect to its Play Store pricing policy.

While passing the order, the CCI said the informants are primarily aggrieved with Google's updated payment policies in relation to its proprietary app store—Google Play Store—which is alleged to be in violation of the competition law.

It is also alleged that the payment policies are stated to be impacting several stakeholders, including app developers, payment processors, and users alike.

The watchdog has ordered the probe after prima-facie finding that Google has violated Section 4 of the Competition Act that pertains to abuse of dominant position.

In its 21-page order, the regulator noted that Google claims that a service fee is charged for a multitude of services provided by Play Store to app developers.

If the service fee is for the services rendered to app developers, then the reasoning given by Google does not appear to be reasonable, the watchdog noted.

Further, it said the issue assumes importance in view of the fact that various physical delivery apps are very large in size and yet do not contribute towards recoupment of Google's investment in Play Store (as claimed by Google).

"Extending this further, it is not clear as to why consumption-only apps have been allowed relaxation when their content is consumed within the app. On the whole, the applicability of service fee seems to be arbitrary and discriminatory," the CCI said.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

MIT is offering 7 free online courses to supercharge your skills in 2024.

3

Productivity

7 Japanese self-improvement techniques to transform your life

4

Finance

The Bengal Famine: How the British engineered the worst genocide in human history for profit

5

AI Gen

Motovolt Launches MUSe: India's First Multi-Utility e-Scooter With German Technology