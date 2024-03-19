Qualcomm Design In India Challenge 2023 unveils innovators transforming maternal health, cancer treatment, and workplace safety

Qualcomm Design in India Challenge’s (QDIC) journey has been one marked by innovation, collaboration, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. With each cohort, QDIC has continued to push the boundaries of hardware technology, empowering startups to transform bold ideas into tangible solutions that address critical challenges across industries.

Since its inception in 2016, QDIC has been a driving force in pushing the boundaries of hardware technology innovation. With a rich history of incubating over 89 startups, filing 350 patents, launching 28 commercial products, and raising $248 million in capital, QDIC remains a vital force in fostering groundbreaking ideas.

In partnership with NASSCOM CoE-IoT and Startup India, QDIC selected 12 startups from over 140 applications through a rigorous jury process. Exploring the Qualcomm Design in India Challenge 2023, this series of articles unveils the narratives of startups shaping the future.

The journey began with the first article featuring Thryv Mobility, Ayati Devices, and Rymo Technologies, showcasing their innovative solutions in smart devices and products. The second article covered Flextron, Auklr Technologies, and Flo Mobility, highlighting their contributions to areas like smart infrastructures and industrial automation.

Following these remarkable ventures, the next article featured Augrade, Trebirth, and Zebu Intelligent Systems, each presenting transformative solutions in agriculture, CAD tools, and robotics. Now, as we delve into the final instalment of the series, we shine a spotlight on the last three startups from the QDIC 2023 cohort, each poised to make significant strides in their respective fields.

Savemom: Revolutionising maternal healthcare through wearable technology

Inception story: Savemom was inspired by the challenges faced by JioVio Healthcare’s Co-founder and CEO Senthilkumar's sister, who lived in an area distant from hospitals. Recognising the critical need for access to maternal healthcare, Senthilkumar and his co-founder, Dhinesh Pandian, embarked on a mission to develop wearable devices and medical kits for continuous monitoring of pregnant women's vital information.

Product differentiation: Savemom's innovation lies in its comprehensive ecosystem, comprising wearable devices, IoT-based medical kits, and smartphone applications. By empowering pregnant mothers, health workers, and doctors with real-time data and feedback mechanisms, Savemom ensures timely interventions and reduces maternal mortality rates, especially in rural areas with limited access to medical facilities.

QDIC contribution: Through QDIC, Savemom received invaluable support for patent filing and mentorship, enabling the integration of 5G technology for real-time vital tracking. This collaboration has accelerated Savemom's journey towards revolutionising maternal healthcare, reinforcing its commitment to leveraging technology for positive societal impact.

Milestone achievement: Savemom's impactful contributions to maternal healthcare have garnered global recognition, including being featured as a design thinking case study at Harvard Business School and receiving prestigious awards such as the "Gifted Citizen" accolade from the Nobel Prize team. Additionally, its inclusion in the Amazon Prime movie series "Mission Startab" underscored its innovative approach to addressing critical healthcare challenges.

SIAMAF Healthcare: Redefining cancer care with magnetic nanotechnology

Inception story: Founded by a team of experts in nanotechnology and bioengineering, SIAMAF Healthcare aims to redefine cancer diagnostics and therapy using magnetic nanotechnology. Driven by the alarming rise in cancer cases and the exorbitant costs associated with conventional treatments, SIAMAF leverages its expertise to develop radiation-free and affordable solutions for cancer diagnosis and therapy.

Product differentiation: SIAMAF's magnetic nanotechnology offers a paradigm shift in cancer care by eliminating the need for radioactivity and strong chemicals in treatment. Their flagship product, MafPro, utilises ultrasensitive magnetic probes to accurately stage and localise tumours, enabling precise and non-invasive cancer management. By making cancer care more accessible and affordable, SIAMAF empowers patients and clinicians with innovative solutions tailored to address the complexities of cancer treatment.

QDIC contribution: QDIC has been instrumental in propelling SIAMAF's journey towards developing radiation-free cancer care solutions. By providing access to Qualcomm hardware, technical expertise, and invaluable resources, QDIC has facilitated SIAMAF's endeavours to bring transformative innovations to the clinic, reinforcing its commitment to improving cancer care outcomes.

Milestone achievement: SIAMAF's relentless pursuit of excellence in cancer care has been recognised through various accolades and grants, including the BIRAC BIG grant, the Longitude Prize Discovery Award, and Nasscom Emerge 50 Award. With a robust IP portfolio and strategic partnerships, SIAMAF is poised to revolutionise cancer care globally, ensuring better outcomes for patients and caregivers alike.

LivNSense Technologies: Advancing industrial safety and sustainability through AI

Inception Story: LivNSense Technologies emerged from a shared vision among colleagues passionate about leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance safety and sustainability in manufacturing industries. Drawing inspiration from AI's potential in mitigating workplace hazards, the team embarked on a journey to develop intelligent solutions for safer and more sustainable construction and mining operations.

Product differentiation: LivNSense's Green-AI platform offers real-time predictive alerts and intelligence-driven insights to enhance safety and process efficiency in the construction and mining industries. By leveraging AI-powered sensors and analytics, LivNSense enables proactive risk mitigation, human/object detection, and compliance monitoring, thereby reducing fatal and non-fatal incidents by up to 80%. The startup’s commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles underscores its dedication to promoting sustainable practices in industrial operations.

QDIC contribution: QDIC has played a pivotal role in accelerating LivNSense's innovation journey by providing access to Qualcomm hardware and technical support. The collaboration has enabled LivNSense to develop cost-effective solutions with enhanced performance, paving the way for widespread adoption in industrial settings.

Milestone achievement: LivNSense's transformative impact on industrial safety and sustainability has been recognised globally, with notable achievements including acknowledgement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in "Mann Ki Baat" and securing funding from Pavestone Technology Fund. Additionally, accolades such as the Nasscom Emerge 50 Award and recognition as a finalist in the "SDG Digital Game Changers Award" underscore LivNSense's commitment to driving positive change through innovative AI-driven solutions.

The Qualcomm Design in India Challenge 2023 cohort showcases the transformative potential of startups in addressing critical societal challenges through innovation and technology. With Savemom, SIAMAF Healthcare, and LivNSense Technologies leading the charge in healthcare, nanobiotechnology, and industrial safety, respectively, the future looks promising for advancing inclusive and sustainable development across various sectors.