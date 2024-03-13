How Startup Mahakumbh aims to redefine India's e-sports and gaming industry

Gaming startups will take centre stage at the Gaming and E-sports Pavilion at Startup Mahakumbh. The pavilion will be led by Rajan Navani, Chairman and Managing Director, Jetline Group of companies, and Founder and CEO, JetSynthesys; and Girish Menon, Chief Strategy Officer, JetSynthesys.

The pavilion will create avenues and opportunities, and focus on how Indian gaming studios can be empowered to rise to a global level.

With over 450 million gamers, India’s gaming industry is poised for an exponential growth trajectory as Gen-z turns e-sports into a mainstream phenomenon. The industry has also expanded globally through hosting multiple international tournaments, drawing participants from around the world.

India is poised to make a significant mark on the global gaming stage, with startups playing a pivotal role. JetSynthesys, a significant player in India's thriving gaming and e-sports scene, stands out as a pioneering force, consistently pushing boundaries and reshaping the gaming landscape.

Expressed excitement about the pavilion's potential impact, Navani said, “Platforms like Startup Mahakumbh are pivotal in fortifying the landscape of video gaming and esports. They serve as crucial catalysts towards nurturing innovation and talent, propelling the Indian gaming industry on to the global stage. JetSynthesys proudly announces its participation at the Startup Mahakumbh. We are excited to showcase the potential of gaming and e-sports and establish a robust ecosystem that supports the growth and global aspirations of such startups.”

To further demonstrate the capabilities and opportunities within the Indian gaming and e-sports industry, the pavilion will host the following activities:

1. E-sports Tournament:

Skyesports, a leading e-sports tournament organiser with multiple gaming IPs, is organizing the e-sports tournament of Real Cricket and Sachin Saga during March 18-20.

● Real Cricket 24 - Positioned as a game of skill and strategy, Real Cricket by JetSynthesys embodies the essence of cricket and serves as a bridge between virtual and physical gameplay. With over 300 million downloads and 100 million unique users, Real Cricket has solidified its position as a top game in India and is the world's No. 1 mobile cricket simulation game. Featuring a prize pool of Rs 70,000, the format will include 10 invited players competing in a double elimination bracket.

● Sachin Saga - A franchise by JetSynthesys, this e-game is a testament to the unwavering passion for crafting cricket mobile games deeply rooted in India's cricketing culture. With over 200+ iconic matches of Sachin, diverse game modes, and stunning stadiums worldwide, the franchise promises an exhilarating experience for fans across the country. Notably, Sachin Saga features the first-ever manual catching mechanism in a mobile cricket game, setting a new standard for realism and innovation. Featuring a total prize pool of Rs 30,000, the game will be open for all at the venue.

2. Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL) Season 2 Announcement scheduled for March 18.

GEPL is the world’s largest e-Cricket and entertainment league that seamlessly blends the best aspects of cricket, gaming, e-sports, and entertainment. It creates an unparalleled platform for budding young talent to display their immense potential whilst delivering top-tier content for viewers. Season 2 will signify a pivotal step in Jetsynthesys' dedication to nurturing grassroots talent and advancing e-cricket on a global scale.

Rohit Potphode, CEO & League Commissioner of GEPL and President of E-sports at JetSynthesys, will unveil Season 2 of GEPL at the pavilion on March 18 along with the leadership team of JetSynthesys. The panel discussion planned for the event will feature Anuj Mankar, Chief Executive Officer, Nautilus Mobile App Pvt. Ltd, and Krishna Daswani, Vice President, Creative and Content, along with Rohit Potphode, CEO: Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL), and President: Eesports and Global Gaming Partnerships; and Girish Menon, Chief Strategy Officer, JetSynthesys. GEPL epitomises India's contribution to the global e-cricket landscape and aims to stand alongside other esteemed leagues worldwide.

3. Career Masterclasses scheduled for March 20.

On the last day of the event, industry professionals such as Girish Menon, Chief Strategy Officer, Jetsynthesys; Anuj Mankar, CEO, Nautilus; Rohit Jagasia , CEO, Team Revenant; and Sriram Vishaal, E-sports manager, Skyesports; will host career masterclasses, providing valuable insights into opportunities within the gaming and Esports fields.

Startup Mahakumbh will also facilitate enriching discussions across sectors including AI + SaaS, D2C/consumer brands, agritech, fintech, deeptech, biotech and pharma, incubators, climate tech, and B2B manufacturing apart from e-sports. The distinct pavilions will serve as hubs of innovation, showcasing the latest trends, technologies, and insights in their respective fields.