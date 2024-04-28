‘The art market needs to be strengthened’—Artists recommend more opportunity for the creator economy

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 765 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath in Bengaluru recently hosted the exhibition titled Charvi (‘something beautiful and intelligent’), curated by Sydney-based Car Street Studios. In this photo essay, we showcase some of the paintings along with artist insights on their creative process.

“Art helps me live each moment deeply, and assimilate and document my experience,” Spoorthy Murali tells YourStory.

Spoorthy Murali

She has been painting for around 12 years now. “I am happy to have been a part of several reputed projects and shows, many of which are fundraisers for worthy causes,” she proudly says.

“To me, life is a journey to deconstruct and free the constraints that we put around ourselves. Life is about experiencing this journey fully in all its glory,” Nirupama SP observes.

Art is one of the modes to achieve absolute chaos or absolute stillness. “With each work, I try to break free of a barrier and become just a piece of life,” she adds.

Nirupama SP

Nirupama has held a solo show and a number of group shows. They include the Karnataka Lalith Kala Academy annual show in 2022.

“Art is an exploration of the soul. My journey as an artist began at a young age when I discovered my fascination for colours and their ability to convey emotions beyond words,” Anupama PG describes.

She experimented with various mediums and techniques, developing a distinctive style that merges realism with an ethereal touch. “My works often feature intricate details that showcase an unwavering commitment to craft,” she says.

Anupama PG

She has won a string of awards over the years from the Gulbarga Academy of Art and Culture, Parameshwara Pulakeshi Award (2018) from the Akhila Karnataka Kannada Chaluvali Kendra Samiti in Bengaluru, and Nammoora Saadhaki award from Kartikeya Charitable Trust in Kasaragod.

Other awards include the Women Achievement Award (2019) from Nava Bangalore Club, Art Legend Golden Mayuri Award (2023) from Konaseena Chitrakala Parishath Amalapuram, and Gold Medal at the 19th annual Royal Academy National Awards (2023) in Kalburgi.

The exhibitors suggest different means to increase and improve art appreciation in society. “Broader art education is needed at the elementary level. More eminent people should come forward and express their opinions on art,” Anupama suggests.

Murali advises that more events should be facilitated where the public and the art world interact with each other.

Nirupama recommends that art appreciation should start early in life by exposing children to the art world. “They should be encouraged to express themselves freely through art, and see how such expression works through regular visits to art galleries,” she says.

“The art market needs to be strengthened so that artists can depend on it for their bread and butter,” Nirupama signs off.

Now what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and harness your creative side for a better world?

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at the exhibition.)