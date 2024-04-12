Grocery delivery startup ﻿Blinkit﻿ will now deliver products from eyewear brand Lenskart within 10 minutes, furthering its ambitions to sell ecommerce goods and groceries quickly.

Last week, the Zomato-owned firm tied up with Sony to sell PlayStation’s PS5 Slim edition on the platform. Days later, it started offering Atomberg’s ceiling fans.

Blinkit will offer ﻿Lenskart﻿’s sunglasses and computer glasses from the Hustlr range, CEO Albinder Dhindsa said in a post on X on Friday.

“Blinkit customers can now get Lenskart products in 10 minutes. Starting with delivering sunglasses and their Hustlr range (Computer Glasses). Curious to see how Hustlr evolves as a brand over time,” the post read.

The move is part of Blinkit’s effort to offer items beyond groceries on its platform, enabling it to become an ecommerce platform over time. These products help enlarge the average order value and also enable customers to obtain the products within minutes, potentially posing tough competition to leading e-tailers, including Amazon and Flipkart.

Rivals ﻿Zepto﻿ and ﻿Swiggy﻿ Instamart too have followed suit by offering a diverse range of goods, including gifting items, electronics, fashion accessories, and kitchen appliances.

Last month, The Economic Times reported that Blinkit was exploring adding a gamut of direct-to-consumer brands to its portfolio, which could help it build its supply chain and manage stock.

Similarly, Swiggy introduced Minis—a feature to allow local and emerging consumer brands to sell through the platform—in May 2022, eyeing a larger ecommerce play.