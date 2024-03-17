Urban Company partners with Blinkit to deliver Native M1, M2 water purifiers

On-demand beauty and home service provider ﻿Urban Company﻿ has collaborated with ﻿Blinkit﻿ to offer delivery services for its newly launched water purifiers, Native M1 and M2, to customers.

In a recent post on X, Albinder Dhindsa, Co-founder of Zomato-owned Blinkit, announced that the purifiers will be delivered within minutes.

“Excited to partner up with @urbancompany_UC to deliver their new line up of Native M1 and M2 water purifiers within minutes. Customers will also get free and instant installation from Urban Company. A very cool thing about these purifiers is that they don't need service till 2 years!,” said Dhindsa’s post on X (formerly Twitter).

Once delivered, Dhindsa explains consumers will get a call from Urban Company to get a convenient slot for installation. The team will then come over and install the purifier for free.

Blinkit has started deliveries in parts of Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.

Urban Company recently broadened its service offerings by introducing wall panelling, woodwork, wallpaper application, and premium wall painting.

"There are constantly several service categories in development. I am particularly enthusiastic about these two or three categories," said Abhiraj Singh Bhal during a fireside chat with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma at TechSparks 2023 Bengaluru edition.

Last year, Blinkit joined forces with Apple reseller Unicorn Info Solutions to bring the Apple iPhone 15 series, including the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, to customers in India. It promised to deliver them within 10 minutes on the launch day.