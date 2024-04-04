Inshorts rejigs executive leadership; Co-founder Azhar Iqubal becomes chairman

﻿Inshorts﻿ has announced a change in the company's executive leadership, with Co-founder Azhar Iqubal taking on the role of Chairman.

At the same time, Co-founder Deepit Purkayastha will assume the role of CEO following the transition.

"After leading the company for 11 years as CEO, I have decided to step into the role of Chairman of the company. My co-founder, Deepit, who has been an instrumental part of our journey from the beginning, will take charge as the CEO of the company and I am excited to see him lead our company to even greater heights. I remain committed to our vision and mission of building a large and profitable internet company in India,” said Azhar Iqubal, Co-founder and Chairman, Inshorts.

Founded in 2013, the Noida-based short news app has over 12 million active users and has partnered with over 1,500 brands for marketing campaigns.

In 2020, it launched the hyperlocal content platform Public app, which now has 70 million active users.

“Azhar has led from the front through ups and downs. I thank Azhar on behalf of the company and I feel honored to take on the role of CEO to lead the company through the next phase of growth,” said Deepit Purkayastha, Co-founder and CEO, Inshorts.

The company is backed by venture capital firms including] ﻿Vy Capital﻿, A91 Partners, SIG, ﻿Tiger Global Management﻿, and Tanglin Venture Partners.

Earlier, in 2022, Inshorts reshuffled the team with the appointment of Nikhil Taneja as Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Pavit Singh Katoch as General Counsel, and Abhijeet Ranjan as Chief Revenue Officer of Public app to strengthen the leadership team.

It last raised $60 million in 2021 led by Vy Capital, with participation from existing investors.