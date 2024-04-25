Funding news

MatchLog Solutions raises $1.5M in pre-Series A funding

MatchLog Solutions, a sustainable container logistics and supply chain optimisation platform, raised $1.5 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by Motion Ventures and July Ventures, with participation from Venture Catalysts, Blue Ashva Capital, and Capital A.

It will use the funds to shift to a full platform model and focus on carbon reduction. The company will also expand its market presence, enhance strategic partnerships, and deepen collaborations within the global shipping and port ecosystems.

In 2022, MatchLog raised $3 million from Blue Ashva Capital, Rainmatter Climate Technologies, and Capital-A.

FlashAid raises $2.5M in pre–Series A round

FlashAid, a healthcare and insurtech company, raised $2.5 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by Piper Serica Angel Fund and global venture capital firm SOSV. Early-stage investors Z21 Ventures Fund and ZNLGrowth Fund also participated in the round.

The company plans to use the funds to grow and expand into six new cities and is actively pursuing exclusive partnerships with insurance companies to create customised products. It also aims to collaborate with ecommerce platforms and brands to offer insurance to their users.

FlashAid is developing an API-first health cover to make health insurance more affordable and accessible to digital India. Also, it is establishing a unique channel for retail health plan distribution through a B2B2C platform.

AI startup Control One raises $350K in pre-seed funding

Control One AI, an AI-first robotics startup raised $350,000 from Kunal Shah (CRED), Chaitanya R (Wakefit) and Amit Singh (Ex-MD, Avendus Capital) and Silicon Valley-based supply chain executives from Tesla, Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Mercedes-Benz, and General Electric.





Control One AI is building an AI, specially tailored for slow-moving equipment utilised throughout the supply chain. It will use the capital to create a fully functional prototype and conduct successful pilot validations. It also plans to unveil the first fully functional prototype to demonstrate the AI in action.

Endimension Technology raises Rs 6 Cr in pre-Series A round

Healthcare AI startup Endimension Technology raised Rs 6 crore in a pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures, SucSEED Indovation, SINE IIT Bombay, and individual angel investors.

It will utilise the funds in AI research and development, team expansion, and software enhancement to bolster its market position, accelerate growth, and establish Endimension as an industry leader.

Other news

Teenager develops innovative hand gesture control for racing games

Ayaan Khan, an 18-year-old, first-year Computer Science student from Scaler School of Technology, has developed an innovative hand gesture control system for popular PC racing games.





Gamers can control the cars by waving fingers in front of a webcam, creating an immersive gaming experience. Built using Python, the code leverages libraries like OpenCV for computer vision and MediaPipe for pose estimation. The system translates these captured hand movements into the game's steering commands for virtual cars.





Khan is also developing a sign language translation model using TensorFlow and Python to bridge the communication gap for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community.

EzeRx appoints Arnab Bhattacharya as Sales Director

Healthcare company EzeRx appointed Arnab Bhattacharya as Sales Director, who will spearhead the commercialisation strategy and sales efforts for the company's innovative medical device scheduled for launch later this year.





Bhattacharya brings over 22 years of experience driving revenue growth and building high-performing sales teams in the pharmaceutical industry across diverse geographies in India.





Before joining EzeRx, he served as Zonal Manager at Nutrigold India in Delhi, overseeing operations across Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and western Uttar Pradesh. He also held key regional and area business manager roles in Kolkata, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, and the Northeastern states.

Google for Startups invites applications for its accelerator programme

Google for Startups opened applications for the Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First programme in India for 2024. The programme provides three months of equity-free support to startups solving problems across varied industries and use cases using AI.





Selected startups will receive guidance on building human-centred and responsible AI solutions, access to the Google mentor network, training across design, marketing, and leadership, and access to tech stack credits and state-of-the-art AI tools.





Indian startups that use AI in their core solution or product, including generative AI, and are preferably between seed to Series A stages, can apply.

MedRabbits announces expansion of home healthcare services in Chennai

MedRabbits, a healthcare solutions provider in Mumbai and Pune, is expanding its home healthcare services to Chennai, starting this April.





The service expansion is designed to encompass a comprehensive range of medical needs, from routine check-ups to specialised post-operative care, ensuring every individual receives personalised healthcare.

Also Read Generative AI startup Onetab hires executives to strengthen India operations

ProClime announces new initiatives at the Tamil Nadu CII Conference on carbon neutrality

ProClime, a unified service provider in the climate space across Singapore, India, and Sri Lanka, launched two initiatives at the Tamil Nadu CII Conference on carbon neutrality.





First, it will partner with European partners to offer carbon credits for e-mobility. Second, it will provide advisory services for the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) in collaboration with a London-based firm. which will help Indian businesses transition to a low-carbon economy without being negatively impacted by CBAM.

KGeN launches campaign to empower the next generation of gamers

Community-led platform Kratos Gaming Network (KGeN), formerly IndiGG, launched a nationwide campaign to educate and empower the new generation of gamers about the world of Web3 gaming and its associated benefits, including income opportunities and alternate careers.

The six-month campaign will unfold across Mumbai, Delhi, Indore, and Kolkata, including other Tier I, II, and III cities, targeting communities and students from numerous colleges and universities.





The campaign aims to dispel misconceptions surrounding gaming as a viable career option, particularly in Web3 gaming. It aims to address parental concerns and equip students with the knowledge and confidence to pursue their passion for gaming as a positive career path.





KGeN will carry out a series of engaging activities, including student meetups, featuring inspiring stories of gamers, college competitions, and roundtable discussions with educators, psychologists, and others in the gaming space.

(This copy will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)