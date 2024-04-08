TURMS, is the Indian apparel company making waves with its unique blend of style and functionality, all inspired by the iconic playbook of Apple.

Established in 2016, TURMS has already garnered a loyal following, having sold over 4 lakh apparel to date. But what truly sets them apart are their bold claims – claims that have captured the attention of not only fashion enthusiasts but also investors like Azhar Iqubal, the CEO of Inshorts and the new shark in Sharktank.

So, what exactly is TURMS offering? Let's break it down:

Super Stretchable, Anti-Stain, Anti-Odor Shirts: TURMS boasts shirts that move with you, repel spills, and fight off unpleasant smells. Imagine a world where coffee spills become a non-issue and post-gym funk is a thing of the past!

AC Cool Tech T-shirts: Beat the heat with TURMS' AC Cool Tech tees, claiming to keep you a cool 4 degrees lower than your surroundings. Perfect for India's scorching summers, this technology claims to redefine what it means to stay cool in comfort.

Wash-Resistant Jeans: Ditch the daily laundry routine! TURMS claims their jeans can go for a whopping 30 days without needing a wash. This revolutionary technology is a game-changer for busy individuals and eco-conscious consumers alike.

Odor-Free Socks for 7 Days: Finally, a solution to the age-old problem of smelly socks! TURMS' socks claim to stay fresh for 7 days straight, even with daily wear. This technology utilises the power of hydrophobic materials to repel moisture and red aloe vera for its anti-fungal and anti-odor properties.

Shark Tank Boom and Dhoni's Connection

TURMS' recent appearance on the popular TV show Shark Tank India propelled them into the national spotlight. The brand's innovative approach and Surender Singh Rajpurohit's, the new owner's, quote, "Product excellence is my DNA," resonated with the sharks, particularly Azhar Iqubal, who invested Rs. 1.2 crore at 4% equity. Interestingly, TURMS also enjoys an earned association with cricket legend MS Dhoni, a regular wearer of their apparel.

Inspired by Apple's Success

Taking a cue from Apple's marketing strategy, TURMS prioritises selling the benefits of their clothing over simply listing features. This approach resonates with today's consumers who seek solutions to everyday problems, not just trendy designs.

TURMS: A Lean, Data-Driven Machine

Behind the innovation lies a team of just 9 individuals. TURMS exemplifies a lean startup model, focusing on efficiency and maximising impact with a small, dedicated team.

Optimising Everything, Even the Box!

TURMS' commitment to detail extends beyond the clothes themselves. They've streamlined their logistics by partnering with courier companies for faster delivery (2-3 days) instead of opting for warehousing in different cities which costs relatively a lot more. The TURMS team has meticulously engineered their packaging to hit the mark at precisely 0.93 kg. Why such precision? Because tipping the scales at even a gram over 1 kg would prompt courier services to bill it as if it were 1.5 kg. This seemingly minor detail saves them 38% on courier charges, highlighting their data-driven approach to cost optimisation.

TURMS: The Future of Apparel?

With its focus on intelligent design, technical innovation, and a data-driven approach, TURMS is certainly shaking things up in the Indian apparel industry. Whether they'll revolutionise clothing like Apple revolutionised consumer electronics remains to be seen, but one thing's for sure: TURMS is a brand to watch. Their commitment to quality, functionality, and efficiency makes them a strong contender in the race to redefine what we wear.