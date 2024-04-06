Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Wipro Limited, has stepped down from the role after a four-year stint at the software firm. Srini Pallia has been appointed the new CEO and MD, with effect from April 7, for a period of five years.

Delaporte will be relieved from his role on May 31, 2024, to enable him to pursue passions outside the workplace, the company informed the stock exchanges in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

In his letter to the board, Delaporte said that working with Wipro has been an incredible honour and he is grateful for the opportunity to play a role in the growth and success of the company.

“During my tenure as CEO and MD, we have witnessed a significant transformation within the company that has not only driven financial growth but has also positively impacted our associates, clients, and shareholders,” said Delaporte.

Pallia, who joined Wipro in 1992, has held many leadership positions, including the president of Wipro’s Consumer Business Unit and the global head of Business Application Services.

Pallia has worked with the technology firm for more than three decades. He recently served as the CEO of Americas 1—one of Wipro’s four strategic market units formed in November 2020. Americas 1 comprises healthcare and medical devices, consumer goods and life sciences, and retail, among others, and is said to be the IT firm’s biggest and fastest growing strategic market, according to the company.

In the role, Pallia oversaw diverse industry sectors, established their vision, and implemented growth strategies, resulting in increased market shares within these sectors, the firm said.

Pallia is a member of the Wipro Executive Board. He brings to the CEO role extensive institutional and industry knowledge, as well as a strong track record of leadership through some of the most significant technological shifts the industry has seen, said the company.

Also Read B Capital ropes in Rich Lesser, Jeff Johnson to expand climate investment platform

“Wipro is one of those rare companies that combines profit with purpose, and I am truly honoured to have been chosen to lead this iconic institution," said Pallia.

"I am excited to build on the strong foundation established by Thierry and lead Wipro on its next growth trajectory. I have built my entire career at Wipro, and I have a deep appreciation of our 78-year history and our incredible team of more than 240,000 associates," he added.

Rishab Premji, Chairman of Wipro, said, “Srini is an ideal leader to lead Wipro at this pivotal moment for our company and industry. Over the past four years, Wipro has undergone a major transformation under the most challenging external conditions.

"Srini has been an integral part of this journey. His client-centric approach, growth mindset, strong execution focus, and his commitment to Wipro's values, make him the perfect fit as we enter the next chapter of growth and profitability."

Thanking Delaporte for his leadership at Wipro, Premji said, "The changes he implemented have better positioned us for the future. We have optimised our structure, enhanced our leadership, prioritised partnerships, and improved our overall."