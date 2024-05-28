Adani Group, one of India’s leading conglomerates, is planning to enter ecommerce and digital payment services.

The group is reportedly in the final stages of launching a co-branded credit card and is considering applying for a licence to operate on the unified payments interface (UPI) network, according to a report by The Financial Times, citing sources. Adani is also in discussions to offer online shopping through the ﻿Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC)﻿.

These new services are expected to be integrated into Adani’s consumer app, Adani One, which was introduced in late 2022, said the report. The app currently provides travel-related services such as flight and hotel bookings.

Adani's ecommerce and payment solutions will initially cater to existing users of its various businesses, potentially reaching hundreds of millions of consumers, including those using its gas, electricity, and airport services. Customers can earn loyalty points through bill payments and duty-free purchases, redeemable on online shopping.

Furthermore, plans are underway to incorporate NDTV content into the Adani One app this year, a source disclosed.

Once these functionalities are added to Adani’s One app, it could become similar to Tata's super app Neu, which is a one-stop shop offering all of Tata group's consumer products and services.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the salt-to-steel conglomerate is set to venture into online food ordering through Tata Neu, using ONDC.