Flipkart taps ex-BYJU'S exec Prathyusha Agarwal as Shopsy VP

Flipkart appointed ex-BYJU'S executive Prathyusha Agarwal as Vice President of its value commerce platform Shopsy, people in the know told YourStory.

The Arc earlier reported she was being hired as CEO at Shopsy.

Agarwal is an alumna of IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad, according to her LinkedIn page. She previously worked as Chief Business Officer at BYJU’S between February 2022 and October 2023. Post that, she was Venture Board Advisor for Zydus Digital Health Solutions.

The move comes amid a wider reshuffle in Flipkart’s senior leadership as the company gears up for its IPO. Earlier this month, Walmart-backed Flipkart also tapped Jupiter Money’s Anuj Rathi to join Cleartrip as CEO.

Shopsy operates on a zero-commission marketplace model with an aim to democratise hyper-value commerce in India. The platform served more than 16 million shoppers between January and March 2023.

Launched in 2021, the vertical initially started out as a social commerce platform where resellers from smaller cities could order for their network of friends and family and earn a commission. It is now focused on driving direct purchases from consumers to grow the platform.

Walmart, with an 85% ownership of Flipkart, disclosed impressive advertising earnings from the platform in the February to April 2024 quarter. Flipkart and China also pulled the Wall Street giant’s international sales.

According to reports, Flipkart was mulling shifting its domicile from Singapore to India ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) plans. People in the know reportedly told ET that although Flipkart isn't considering an IPO in 2024, the company is observing successful domestic consumer IPOs and prioritising profitability.