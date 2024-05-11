Key Takeaways ● Dr Shyam Bhat of The Live Love Laugh Foundation believes that the stigma around mental health is reducing. ● Founded by Deepika Padukone, The Live Love Laugh Foundation focuses on awareness, accessibility, and affordability of mental health resources in India. ● Dr Bhat says that true progress lies in integrating Western science with Eastern philosophies that emphasise wholeness, interconnectedness, and purpose. ● He adds that India can reclaim its rich mental health traditions and integrate them with Western knowledge for a more holistic approach.

In 2016, the National Mental Health Survey painted a concerning picture of mental health in India. It found that one in 20 Indians suffers from depression, and nearly 15% of adults will probably require mental health intervention. These numbers are likely an underestimate due to the stigma surrounding mental illness in India.

That said, we are finally opening up to the conversation about mental health. More and more Indians, celebrities included, are talking about it. Actor and entrepreneur Deepika Padukone set the ball rolling when she opened up about her fight with anxiety and depression.

Today, as more Indians grapple with rising stress at work and in life, they are showing a willingness to discuss mental health issues and seek help.

However, much of the popular understanding of the subject comes from a Western perspective. Dr Shyam Bhat finds this goal does not serve the Eastern context. A psychiatrist and chairperson on the board of trustees at The Live Love Laugh Foundation, he wants to decolonise therapy and reclaim practices from this side of the world.

“We've learnt a lot from science, but we should never wear the lens of our colonial masters because these were expressed in a language they didn't understand,” he says.

“Much later, they discovered meditation and yoga. But I don’t want us to regurgitate their version of these practices,” Dr Bhat adds.

He was joined by Anisha Padukone, CEO of The Live Love Laugh Foundation, who spoke about how they are trying to make mental health resources accessible. Founded in 2015 by Deepika Padukone, the foundation works to remove the stigma and cut through misinformation.

Safe spaces and signs of progress

Dr Bhat agrees that social media and online platforms increasingly reflect a growing mental health awareness.

Even until a decade ago, people were denying they had a mental health issue. “But today, so many people suffering emotional problems are talking about it, which is good. We are at a place where you cannot deny it anymore,” says Dr Bhat.

Yet, the stigma persists. Acknowledging that there may be something amiss with their mind is a scary thought for most people compared to seeking attention for a physical injury.

“Deepika, through her mental health journey, was fortunate to have access to resources. So she wanted to utilise her position to make it more mainstream,” shares Anisha.

The foundation, therefore, focuses on three key pillars to address mental health: awareness, accessibility, and affordability. It normalises mental health challenges through educational campaigns and open dialogue, makes mental health professionals and resources more readily available across the country, and ensures that mental health treatment is not prohibitively priced.

Bringing wholeness to therapy

Dr Bhat says his approach to psychotherapy notes insights from Western science and incorporates observations on the human condition from the East, especially in India.

While science has looked at unpacking the workings of the brain at the molecular and cellular levels, it has not embraced holism. “It is not good at looking at the interactions within the body, between mind and body, between the individuals and the world, and the universe,” he says.

Dr Bhat is eager to dismantle another predominantly foreign concept: the pursuit of happiness. Today, people are selling experiences or easy fixes that promise it, says Dr Bhat. However, we need to understand that the nature of this happiness is ephemeral, all it offers is a quick dopamine rush and instant gratification.

“Existentially, we all need balance,” says Dr Bhat. “You need to think about your life holistically. And usually, when we have that perspective, we find balance,” he adds.

Equilibrium is individual

Dr Bhat prefers viewing the self through the lens of “dharma”, a concept in Eastern philosophy. It is unique to each individual and does not adopt the cookie-cutter approach of finding a 50-50 balance between work and leisure.

For example, some may find “dharma” in dedicated work, even if it requires long hours, while others may discover their purpose through creative expression. The key lies in listening to your intuition.

Not being able to reflect on our true selves has contributed to rising addictions and listlessness among younger people. “People feel an emptiness,” Dr Bhat says.

“Resolving it takes patience, courage and exploration, maybe therapy. Many just do what is called revenge procrastination. Sacrifice sleep for personal time. An easier solution is to chug a few drinks, do a few shots, come back and do Netflix all night,” he adds.

Striking a balance in understanding is therefore urgent, according to Dr Bhat. He believes that by reconnecting with ancient roots and wisdom, India can spearhead a movement towards a fuller understanding of mental health. Where individuals will find meaning, not just fleeting happiness.