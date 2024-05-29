Y-Combinator-backed fintech BharatX acquires Zenifi to expand into the medical lending sector

BharatX, aBuy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) fintech startup, has acquired healthcare finance company Zenifi.

This acquisition enables the BNPL services startup to break into the medical lending sector, utilising Zenifi's established presence in healthcare lending services.

Padam Kataria, Zenifi’s co-founder and CEO, will join BharatX as Head of Business–Healthcare.

"Joining forces with BharatX is a good opportunity for Zenifi. We have firsthand experience of making medical lending easy and accessible and with BharatX’s well-established credit as a service, the synergies between the two companies will ensure that we can accelerate the speed with which we capture the market," Kataria said.

Founded in 2023 by Kataria, Harshit Shrivastava, and Rajendra Kulkarni, Zenifi offers zero-cost and low-cost EMI solutions to improve conversion rates for healthcare providers by providing EMI options for walk-in patients.

BharatX and Zenifi have a long-standing partnership, with Zenifi being one of the first to use BharatX's lending platform to offer credit. As part of BharatX, the Zenifi team can now take advantage of this established platform to achieve a higher operational efficiency, it said in a statement.

Y Combinator-backed BharatX is a consumer lending fintech startup that aims to enable credit for the Indian middle class by building Embedded Credit Products. BharatX provides a platform for brands and websites to integrate credit features into their apps and websites, enabling users to access credit products seamlessly. The startup's primary focus is on enabling Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) and other credit products through its white-labelled APIs and software development kits (SDKs).