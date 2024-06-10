10 reasons why you should attend Tamil Nadu Story 2024

We are less than a month away from Tamil Nadu Story 2024—YourStory’s flagship platform to empower the startups and homegrown brands of Tamil Nadu.

The stage is all set for a power-packed confluence of business leaders, entrepreneurs, decision-makers, and changemakers, who will lead the charge to transform the state into a global innovation leader.

If you’re still deliberating and wondering what’s in it for you at the event, let’s help you decide.

Here are 10 reasons why you should head to Tamil Nadu Story 2024 on July 19 in the bustling city of Chennai.

#1 Hot topics and trending themes

Get ready for fiery panel discussions and invigorating fireside chats as Tamil Nadu Story 2024 deep-dives into the hottest topics and coolest trends shaping the startup and industrial ecosystem of the state.

From trailblazing AI tactics for SaaS startups and pathbreaking healthtech solutions to disruptive innovations in mobility and aerospace, founders and domain experts will discuss and deliberate on future-focused strategies and game-changing ideas.

Keep your ear to the ground and absorb all that you need!

#2 Practical lessons and learnings

If you are looking for practical takeaways from leaders from D2C, manufacturing, and content creation, look no further.

Understand what’s shaping homegrown brands and how next-gen leaders are scaling legacy brands. Also listen to vernacular content creators share their stories of big impact and transformation.

Transcending gender stereotypes and ushering transformation in the manufacturing sector, the women of Tamil Nadu will tell you how it’s done.

#3 Impactful keynotes from the vanguards of Tamil Nadu

Listen to stalwart business leaders, key investors, and decision-makers from the government think-tank, and get inspired by their mind-blowing insights, valuable wisdom, and action plans for the state.

#4 Movers and shakers of TN—all in one place

Tamil Nadu Story 2024 gives you the perfect platform to rub shoulders with the who’s who of Tamil Nadu’s industrial and business ecosystem. And when you are done star gazing, do not forget to pick their brains too!

Interact with great minds, run into like-minded folks, and meet potential investors and angels.

Pull out your calling cards, forge meaningful partnerships, and make the perfect use of all the networking opportunities that come your way.

#5 Workshops and masterclasses

Whether you are an aspiring entrepreneur or the founder of an early-stage startup, here’s where you can grab all the resources you need to take the next big leap towards scalable growth.

Gain access to practical insights, key pointers, and actionable growth strategies from industry experts and veterans.

Learn all about product development, marketing strategies, financial management, and fundraising tactics tailored to the specific needs of Tamil Nadu’s startup ecosystem.

#6 Investor pitch sessions

We can hear you mumble, “Naanum entrepreneur dhaan (I am an entrepreneur too).” Now say it loud, say it with passion and conviction, and show the world you belong!

Don’t miss this wonderful opportunity to present your vision and dream to a committed panel of investors and industrialists.

#7 Startup showcase

Tamil Nadu Story 2024 opens a window to the world of successful startups that have scaled up through innovative fundraising solutions. The special showcase will inspire attendees and provide insights and ideas for their own fundraising journey.

#8 Celebrating the spirit of Tamil Nadu

From mallipoo to manufacturing, from Silapathikaram to SaaS solutions, from filter coffee to fintech fundas, TN’s got it all!

And YourStory is really kicked up and eager to celebrate the indomitable spirit of Tamil Nadu.

The event will honour the ubercool brands of the state that have pioneered various innovations in the competitive marketplace. It will also recognise entrepreneurs who have forged their own path in the entrepreneurial landscape of Tamil Nadu and beyond.

#9 An inclusive event

The event is open to everyone interested in Tamil Nadu’s growth story–from founders, emerging entrepreneurs, aspirants, and investors to industry evangelists, policymakers, and ecosystem enablers. Anyone with skin in the game!

#10 A transformative experience

In short, Tamil Nadu Story 2024 has all the ingredients of a blockbuster thiruvizha (grand festival) that will inspire, educate, and connect! Need we say more?

So, what are you waiting for? Sign up here and be part of a transformative journey!