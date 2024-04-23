YourStory is coming back to Chennai!

This June, all eyes will be on Tamil Nadu's startup ecosystem as YourStory celebrates the success of Tamil Nadu startups and helps them scale to the next big league.

Tamil Nadu Story 2024—YourStory’s third edition of the flagship event in Chennai—promises valuable insights, resources, networking opportunities, and innovative fundraising solutions to accelerate the growth of startups from Tamil Nadu.

The one-day event on June 14, 2024 will provide a platform for productive discussions and exchange of ideas to encourage spirited innovation and entrepreneurship in the state. It will also address the challenges entrepreneurs face in scaling their businesses and securing funding.

Tamil Nadu Story is not only a space for discussions and deliberations; the startup-tech summit will also keenly push for action, implementation and impact towards an innovation-focused future.

Decoding Tamil Nadu’s startup journey

Through Tamil Nadu Story 2024, YourStory attempts to decode the journey of TN startups which are making significant and consistent contributions to the Great Indian Techade and also establishing a strong global presence.

Tamil Nadu, home to family-owned businesses, large manufacturing companies, and premier healthcare and educational institutions, is seeing a new wave of enterprise and energy—with the rise of new-age entrepreneurs and startups.

With over 7,500 DPIIT-recognised startups (as of December 31, 2023), Tamil Nadu has emerged as a robust knowledge and manufacturing hub across industries and verticals—from software-as-a-service (SaaS), AI, healthcare, aerospace and defence to fintech, electric vehicles, direct-to-consumer (D2C) businesses, and more.

Apart from Chennai, the state has also seen remarkable entrepreneurship in other regional centres such as Erode, Madurai, and Coimbatore. Efforts are also underway to establish more startup hubs in Cuddalore, Hosur, and Salem.

With Tamil Nadu setting the goal to become one of the top 20 global startup destinations by 2030, the stage is all set for startups from the state to leapfrog into the future.

What can you expect at TN Story?

As a platform dedicated to fostering the startup ecosystem in the country, YourStory is eager to empower the startups of Tamil Nadu to become strong pillars of the economy.

The event will feature thought-provoking panel discussions, power-packed keynotes, and enlightening masterclasses on the latest disruptions in the sectors of SaaS, healthcare, and fintech. It will also deep dive into the trends shaping the D2C, edtech, and EV landscape.

At Tamil Nadu Story 2024, participants will get to rub shoulders with the movers and shakers of the startup ecosystem and the investor community from Tamil Nadu and the neighbouring states. Witness the confluence of prominent entrepreneurs and veteran leaders from family-owned businesses and legacy brands who will share their journey of entrepreneurship through the years.

Industry experts, stakeholders from the corporate community, and other ecosystem enablers will also participate in the conference.

The event will also feature startup showcases and case studies and honour and award disruptors and trailblazers who have put the state on the map.

Hottest trends shaping the startup ecosystem

Tamil Nadu Story 2024 will explore topics ranging from new-age mobility solutions and disruptions in aerospace and drone-tech to the role of next-gen leaders in scaling family-owned businesses. It will look at how healthcare giants are catalysing innovation and nurturing healthtech startups, and trace the growth trajectory of Tamil Nadu’s early-stage D2C brands.

Experts from the SaaS ecosystem will offer a practical playbook for early-stage startups as AI becomes the new reality, while edtech founders will explore strategies to bring the zing back into the sector.

Marquee speakers will also delve into fundraising opportunities and strategies for scaling startups.

Come, be a part of Tamil Nadu Story 2024 in Chennai on June 14, 2024 and gain exclusive access to the changemakers of Tamil Nadu who are all set to transform the state into a global innovation hub.

Block your calendar today!

For more details and to register, visit https://events.yourstory.com/tamil-nadu-story-2024