What goes up must come down.

The stock markets suffered a beating on Tuesday as the results of the Lok Sabha elections did not meet market expectations. The bourses, grappled with investor uncertainty, saw the worst fall in four years.

The 30-share BSE Sensex pack nosedived 4,390 points, or 5.74%, to settle at 72,079 and the NSE Nifty index dropped 1,379 points to end 5.93% lower.

The Indian startup stocks also crashed into negative territory, erasing all the gains it had made on Monday.

Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer saw a steep fall of 7.31% at end of trading, while Delhivery's shares tumbled 7.39%. While Zomato ended 2.82% lower at Rs 170.5 per share, Paytm's stock hit the lower 5% circuit.

Shares of all Adani Group companies tumbled, with many firms hitting their lower circuit. The combined market valuation of all 10 listed firms eroded by Rs 3.64 lakh crore, with both Adani Ports and Adani Energy Solutions plunging 20% or more.

Speaking of Adani, Adani One and ICICI Bank have launched co-branded credit cards with airport-linked benefits in collaboration with Visa. The cards offer rewards on purchases within the Adani Group consumer ecosystem.

And lastly, meet Sanjana Jatav, the 16th Lok Sabha’s youngest MP at 25. A zilla parishad member in Rajasthan, she’s also a mother of two.

In today’s newsletter, we will talk about

A scientific approach to wildlife conservation

Brewing a tasty, sugar-free tea

Here’s your trivia for today: Who was India’s only acting prime minister?

Environment

Mumbai’s Wildlife Conservation Trust (WCT) uses scientific methods to help humans and wildlife coexist. One of its successful projects is bumbb, a metre-long steel apparatus used to heat water.

The device enables people living in Chandrapur district in Maharashtra to reduce their dependence on firewood, lowering the risk of wildlife attacks.

Key takeaways:

In 2002, Hemendra Kothari, a veteran investment banker and conservationist, founded WCT with the vision of wildlife conservation and ecosystem restoration through science.

Bumbb is a cylindrical vessel with a burner below that can be fueled by crop residue, cow dung, used paper, and if needed, a little bit of firewood. The heated water is then poured through a pipe into a bucket or a vessel for use.

Today, around 12,000 households in the region have adopted this invention to heat water. This has not only reduced the need of women venturing into forests but has also helped them stay away from hazardous smoke.

Inspiration

Like in many Indian households, 4 pm tea made with ginger and milk was an essential practice at Jyoti Bharadwaj’s home as well. However, belonging to a family of diabetics, she had always been cautious of her sugar consumption.

So, Bharadwaj went on a quest to find a healthier, no-sugar tea option. Her exploration led her to realise the huge gap in the market, prompting her to launch TeaFit—a beverage brand.

A treat:

According to the World Health Organization, in India, around 77 million people above the age of 18 years suffer from diabetes (type 2) and nearly 25 million are prediabetic.

TeaFit offers peach green tea, lemon black tea, barley tea, and instant premixes in flavours such as ginger, cardamom, and spiced tea.

The tea is made using natural ingredients including pepper, cinnamon and amla, while the instant tea premixes are made with tea extract and blended with milk powder and spice powders.

News & updates

EV migration: Volvo is set to issue the world’s first EV battery passport, which will document the sources of components and raw materials, and detail the carbon footprint of its flagship EX90 electric SUV. Volvo has developed this innovative battery passport in collaboration with UK-based startup Circulor.

Volvo is set to issue the world’s first EV battery passport, which will document the sources of components and raw materials, and detail the carbon footprint of its flagship EX90 electric SUV. Volvo has developed this innovative battery passport in collaboration with UK-based startup Circulor. Alarm bell: A handful of current and former employees at pat OpenAI, Anthropic and Google’s DeepMind wrote a letter warning that the technology poses grave risks to humanity, calling on corporations to commit to being more transparent and foster a culture of criticism that holds them more accountable.

A handful of current and former employees at pat OpenAI, Anthropic and Google’s DeepMind wrote a letter warning that the technology poses grave risks to humanity, calling on corporations to commit to being more transparent and foster a culture of criticism that holds them more accountable. Better performance: US chipmaker Intel announced new artificial intelligence chips for data centers, as it looks to take on rivals Nvidia and AMD, which have showcased upcoming chips in the last two days. The announcement comes as rivals Nvidia and AMD launched new AI chips.

Who was India’s only acting prime minister?

Answer: Gulzarilal Nanda. He was the Interim Prime Minister for two 13-day tenures.

We would love to hear from you! To let us know what you liked and disliked about our newsletter, please mail [email protected].

If you don’t already get this newsletter in your inbox, sign up here. For past editions of the YourStory Buzz, you can check our Daily Capsule page here.