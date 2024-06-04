Adani One, ICICI Bank launch co-branded credit cards with airport-linked benefits

Adani One and ICICI Bank have launched co-branded credit cards with airport-linked benefits in collaboration with Visa.

The cards offer rewards on purchases within the Adani Group consumer ecosystem—the Adani One app, where one can book flights, hotels, trains, buses, and cabs; Adani-managed airports; Adani CNG pumps; Adani Electricity bills, and Trainman, an online train booking platform.

Some of the other benefits include free air tickets, premium lounge access, valet parking, and discounts at duty-free shops and airport F&B outlets. Additional perks include up to 16 domestic lounge visits per year, up to 2 international lounge accesses, and ‘buy 1, get 1’ movie tickets.

Touted to be India’s first credit cards with airport-linked benefits, they calso ome with benefits designed to enhance the cardholders’ lifestyle and elevate their airport and travel experience, according to a statement.

"The Adani One ICICI Bank Credit Card is a window to a seamless digital ecosystem. By leveraging the Adani One platform, which integrates physical B2C businesses into the digital world, users will experience unparalleled convenience and accessibility,” said Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Group.

Rakesh Jha, Executive Director, ICICI Bank, said, “Through this launch, we intend to offer our customers rewards and benefits across the Adani Group’s consumer ecosystem, and strengthen the bank’s credit card portfolio.”

The cards are available in two variants: Signature and Platinum. The Signature card has an annual fee of Rs 5,000, while the Platinum card costs Rs 750 annually. Consumers can apply for the cards on the Adani One website.

The co-branded credit card marks Adani Group's entry into the financial sector, according to a report by The Financial Times.

Adani is also considering applying for a licence to operate on the unified payments interface (UPI) network, according to the report.

The conglomerate is also in discussions to offer online shopping through the Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC) and plans to integrate its Adani One super app with the network as a buyer app.

Last week, Jio Financial Services launched the "JioFinance" app in beta mode. The app integrates digital banking, UPI transactions, bill settlements, and insurance advisory. It also offers a consolidated view of accounts and savings.