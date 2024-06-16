50 shades of black and white: how this gallery’s exhibition explores new creative frontiers

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 780 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

The art gallery, My Lily Pond, is tucked away in one of the busy lanes of Indiranagar, Bengaluru. It offers an outstanding collection of eco-friendly art, from sculptures to paintings.

This month, the art hub is also featuring the exhibition titled The Beautiful Black and White, conceptualised by eminent artist-curator-educator MG Doddamani. It showcases 50 artworks by 25 emerging and established artists (see our coverage of his earlier shows here).

“This is the first exhibition I am featuring in the gallery. It is a start in this direction, and I am looking forward to hosting more exhibitions featuring all forms of art like sculpture, prints and photography,” artist-gallerist-entrepreneur Kanthi V tells YourStory.

She spotted an opportunity to help upcoming artists showcase their high-quality work and sell their pieces. “I wanted to bridge the gap between art lovers and creators,” she says.

She earlier used to raise funds for independent artists, but now sees the gallery as a platform to empower more artists. “I also want My Lily Pond to be a space that helps educate and encourage more people to appreciate and invest in art,” Kanthi explains.

“My vision is to make My Lily Pond an art hub with ongoing exhibitions, workshops, demonstrations, panel discussions, meetups, roundtables, networking sessions, and all things art,” she affirms.

The name of her gallery has also been chosen with care. “Art is like lilies that grow out of murky water. Art emerges from an artist—their life experiences and disposition—as a lily emerges from murky water,” Kanthi says.

The current exhibition was inaugurated by art critics, artists, and collectors such as SG Vasudev, CS Krishna Shetty, Himaja D, and Joseph Rasquinha, as well as Subodh Shanker, Co-founder of Atta Galatta.

The featured artists, some of whose works are featured in this photo essay, include Alka Chadha Harpalani, Arpita RG, Bina Mirchandani, Esha John, Gowrishankar, Jagannath Bellad, Jagannivasan Sundaresan, Jyoti C Singh Deo, and Manjunath Honnapura.

“Art is an expression of individuality and uniqueness, wherein an artist shares the beauty they access from within themselves,” she says.

The artistic path can be tricky, however, with ups and downs in the long journey. “In my experience, mistakes and failures take me a step closer to success. They help me realise when something is not working out, bringing me closer to creating the art I truly envision,” she says.

“You can always work towards arriving at fresh, exciting creations if you don’t get hung up on your failures,” Kanthi signs off.

Kanthi V

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at the exhibition.)