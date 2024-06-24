Continuous learning is no longer a choice; it's a necessity: Simplilearn’s Krishna Kumar on the future of work

The digital revolution is relentless, constantly reshaping the skills needed to thrive in today's workforce. Traditional degrees, while valuable, often lack the specific skills employers seek in today's dynamic job market. This skills gap is a growing concern, but innovative solutions are emerging.

The Bharat Innovators Series, hosted by AWS, AMD and YourStory, recently organised a fireside chat with Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO of Simplilearn, a leading edtech platform. In conversation with Sunil PP, India and South Asia Lead: Education, Space, NPO, Channels and Alliances at Amazon Web Services (AWS), Kumar shared his insights on the future of work and the crucial skills needed to navigate it.

Kumar's journey with Simplilearn is a testament to the power of recognising opportunity. He recounted the platform's humble beginnings as a blog where he shared his project management expertise. "[It] all started with a passion for sharing knowledge," said Kumar, highlighting his inherent drive to educate. This passion soon identified a gap in the market for in-depth learning resources.

As Kumar acknowledged, "While traditional degrees provide a foundation, they often lack the laser focus on practical skills that employers crave." This realisation led him to create PMP exam prep courses, laying the foundation for Simplilearn's future success.

Democratising education: Making knowledge accessible globally

Simplilearn’s passion for education extends to a global scale. The edtech platform boasts a presence in over 150 countries, with a significant user base in the United States.

Kumar emphasises this global outlook, stating, "We've always believed in building a global platform from day one." Recognising the thirst for knowledge that transcends geographical boundaries, his commitment to accessibility extends to free learning opportunities.

Simplilearn offers a range of free resources, including webinars, articles, and the ‘Skill Up’ platform, allowing users to take courses and earn certificates at no cost. "Making education accessible has always been a core value for us," said Kumar, underlining his belief that education should be an opportunity, not a privilege.

The fireside chat delved deeper, exploring the skills needed for success in the digital age. Kumar highlighted the growing importance of areas like artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. He talked about the need for a workforce equipped with these skills to stay relevant.

"The world is moving at an alarming pace," he remarked, "and traditional degrees often struggle to keep up with the rapid pace of innovation."

The discussion also addressed strategies for bridging the skills gap. Kumar sees online learning platforms like Simplilearn playing a critical role, offering accessible and flexible learning opportunities for individuals to upskill and reskill.

"In today's dynamic job market, continuous learning is no longer a choice, it's a necessity," he said.

Tech powering Simplilearn's growth

The fireside chat also shed light on the crucial role of AWS in Simplilearn's growth. Kumar acknowledged the exceptional support the company received from AWS, particularly during challenging economic times. "AWS’s scalability and reliability have been instrumental in allowing us to cater to our ever-growing global user base," he remarked.

He also hinted at a deepening partnership between the two companies, with Simplilearn on track to become an AWS Advanced Technology Partner (ATP). This strategic partnership signifies the increasing importance of cloud infrastructure in powering the future of online learning.

Adapting to automation and new opportunities

Finally, the conversation explored the evolving nature of work and how businesses can adapt to a digital landscape that is continuously transforming job roles.

Kumar acknowledged that the very definition of work is changing, with automation playing an increasingly prominent role. However, he offered a message of optimism, highlighting the emergence of new opportunities in areas like data science and machine learning. "Businesses need to embrace continuous learning and skilling initiatives to ensure their workforce remains future-proof," he concluded.

The Bharat Innovator Series serves as a platform for founders, innovators, policymakers, and thought leaders to engage in meaningful discussions about technology opportunities. This initiative aims to foster dialogue, address challenges, and explore synergies for the future. The series incorporates webinars, podcasts, and events that shine a spotlight on the remarkable work of Indian innovators spanning various domains.