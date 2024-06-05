Brands
News

World Environment Day: Fintech platform Klub allocates Rs 100 Cr to support eco-friendly brands

The move is aimed at reducing carbon footprint, which also aligns with the Government of India’s sustainability goals, the company said in a statement.

Abha Warrier28 Stories
Wednesday June 05, 2024 , 2 min Read

Revenue-based financing platform Klub has created a Rs 100 crore special capital pool dedicated to support sustainable Indian brands.

With this capital, Klub aims to support at least 150 eco-friendly businesses by 2025. The move is aimed at reducing carbon footprint, which also aligns with the Government of India’s sustainability goals, the company said in a statement.

“Our goal is to empower entrepreneurs who are committed to sustainability and innovation, ensuring they have the resources needed to thrive and make a meaningful impact,” said Anurakt Jain, co-founder and CEO, Klub.

The global sustainable industry is growing rapidly powered by increasing consumer awareness and the demand for eco-friendly products. Klub said that according to a Bane and Company survey, more than 60% of Indian consumers are ready to pay a premium for sustainable products.

This is expected to increase demand for green products, which will lead to higher funding requirements to foster innovation and scalability in the sector.

From waste to wealth: this startup is using coconut by-products to make pots, grow bags, and more

The Bengaluru-based company founded in 2020, is one of the players in the equity-free funding space. It has invested in more than 600 businesses across sectors such as D2C, EV, health-tech, and cleantech.

“The announced special fund for sustainable brands such as ours will enable us and many other businesses in scaling operations and reaching wider communities,” said Amit Sarda, co-founder at Soulflower.

Klub recently partnered with U GRO Capital to bridge the gap in the MSME sector in India with a funding of Rs 150 crore. It also announced its expansion to the Middle East earlier this year.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

