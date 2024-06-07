Edtech unicorn Unacademy has rolled out its language learning app in India, initially offering Spanish to learners. Co-founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal said the app will add French, German, and Indian languages soon.

This move positions Unacademy’s app to compete with other global language learning apps such as Duolingo and Babbel.

“Unacademy Language Learning App is now Live. It’s our first truly Global Product. While all other Apps focus on too much Gamification, we built an App that actually makes you learn a Language,” Munjal wrote in a post on social media platform X.

In a separate post, the Unacademy chief noted the app has crossed 10,000 users and 100 paid customers. Replying to a comment on the number of users, he clarified, “Everyone is from (the) US. We weren’t promoting it in India until yesterday.”

The language learning app, now available on Apple’s AppStore and Google’s Play Store, claims to provide learners a way to master Spanish “swiftly and effectively”.

“We’ve distilled the essence of learning Spanish from English into compact, crisp lessons designed for profound understanding. Our interactive templates make learning an adventure, with amazing content ensuring a seamless grasp of language concepts. Start your journey to fluency with us and unlock a world of Spanish with confidence,” reads the app’s description.

Unacademy language learning app screenshots. | Credit: Unacademy/App Store.

After the free access, users will be required to buy the pro subscription, priced at Rs 4,999 annually or Rs 790 monthly. Responding to a comment on the pro pricing, Munjal said, “Help me figure out the right pricing. Will change it right away.”

According to the Duolingo 2023 language report, English, Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Italian, Hindi, Chinese, and Portuguese were the most popular languages studied using the platform last year.

The online language learning market size is estimated to grow by $42.10 billion at a CAGR of 19.73% between 2023 and 2028, according to market research and advisory firm Technavio.

The language learning app adds another revenue stream for the Bengaluru-based edtech firm, which has witnessed a jump in revenue through sharp growth in its offline business. However, the revenue from the online test preparation segment—Unacademy's core business—has dropped.

It reported a consolidated loss of Rs 1,678.1 crore in FY23, a fall of 41.1% from Rs 2,847.9 crore recorded in the earlier fiscal period. Its operating revenue surged 26.1%, touching Rs 907 crore in FY23 compared to Rs 719.2 crore in FY22.