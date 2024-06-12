Kling: The AI video generator rival to OpenAI's Sora

AI makes funny, weird videos because it has limited knowledge of real-world physics and motions. However, a few months back when GPT-maker OpenAI launched their AI video generator tool Sora, it took the world by storm! Everyone was stunned at how realistic and striking the videos were.

While we were waiting for this AI tool to be released publicly, another competitor called Kling is going viral due to similar reasons. X (previously Twitter) platform is flooded with Kling creators expressing their awe for this new AI model! Here's all you need to know about this fresh AI video generator!

Meet Kling: The Chinese AI video generator

Credit: https://kling.kuaishou.com/

Kling is a newly launched AI video generator by Chinese TikTok rival Kuaishou. Developed by the company's LLM team, it can produce 1080 HD resolution 2-minute-long videos at 30fps (frame per second). This is a new benchmark set by this new AI-powered video creator. On the other hand, OpenAI's Sora makes a 60-second video with text prompts.

Kling harnesses the power of an advanced 3D Variational Autoencoder (VAE) to bring pictures to life with realistic smooth movements in both face and body reconstructions. This cutting-edge AI model utilises variable resolution training to help users produce videos in various aspect ratios, all while showcasing full expression and limb movement from just one single full body image - which is remarkable!

Moreover, Kuaishou's AI video creator adheres to motion laws and physics, replicating dynamic scenes with impressive accuracy. Kling is further fine-tuned to precisely follow prompts with its Diffusion Transformer Architecture, ultimately producing immersive, engaging, and vivid videos.

Altogether, Kling emerges as a solid competitor to the likes of Pika Labs and OpenAI's Sora, offering stunningly clear and visually realistic videos. Interestingly, Kuaishou's AI tool entered the market soon after Vidu AI. It's another Chinese text-to-video AI model that achieved making HD 1080p 16-second videos.

As of now, Kling is available as a public demo via a waitlist in China. The good news is that Kuaishou aims to release it globally soon. You will need to have a Chinese phone number and download the Kwaicut app to register on the website. After the news broke out that OpenAI' Sora has a new rival, dozens of posts on X (formerly Twitter) started pouring in with samples. These videos hinted that Kling is at par with the Sam Altman-backed tool and maybe even better in some cases.

AI video generator war begins!

AI video creation seems like the next battleground for tech companies with contenders like OpenAI's Sora, Microsoft's VASA-1, Adobe's Firefly, Midjournery, Canva and Pika Labs, already in the game. Now that Kling is here, the benchmark of making cinematically impressive and real-world-like videos has gone up. Eventually, OpenAI will rush to release Sora soon this year.

AI video generators like Sora and Kling have set high standards for realistic and dynamic video creation. It will be exciting to see how tech companies will try to challenge this benchmark. One thing for sure is that it won't be long before these AI models will be released publicly and be mainstream.